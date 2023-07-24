All throughout World War II, Japan had been a proverbial thorn in the side of the Allied forces, especially the U.S., who had joined the fighting after the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941. They had secured some sort of vengeance in the Battle of Midway six months later, but the ultimate act of revenge wouldn’t come until just before the end of the war, in what was known as the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
On Aug. 6 and 9, 1945, the United States detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki respectively. The aerial bombings together “killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people, most of whom were civilians, and remain the only use of nuclear weapons in an armed conflict.”
Japan surrendered to the Allies on Aug. 15, six days after the bombing of Nagasaki and the Soviet Union’s declaration of war against Japan and the invasion of Japanese-occupied Manchuria. The Japanese government “signed the instrument of surrender on Sept. 2, effectively ending the war.”
At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 6, 1945, a B-29 bomber took off from Tinian, a North Pacific island in the Marianas, 1,500 miles south of Japan. The 12-man crew was on board to make sure this secret mission went smoothly.
Colonel Paul Tibbets, the pilot, nicknamed the B-29 the “Enola Gay” after his mother. Just before take-off, the plane’s nickname was painted on its side. The Enola Gay was a “B-29 Superfortress (aircraft 44-86292), part of the 509th Composite Group.”
In order to carry such a heavy load such as an atomic bomb, the Enola Gay was modified: new propellers, stronger engines and faster opening bomb bay doors. (Only 15 B-29s underwent this modification.) Even though it’d been modified, the plane still had to use the runway to gain the necessary speed, thus it did not lift off until very near the water’s edge.
The Enola Gay was “escorted by two other bombers that carried cameras and a variety of measuring devices.” Three other planes left earlier in order to ascertain the weather conditions over the possible targets.
There had been four cities chosen: Hiroshima, Kokura, Nagasaki, and Niigata (Kyoto was the first choice until it was removed from the list by Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson). The cities were chosen because “they had been relatively untouched during the war.” The Target Committee wanted the first bomb to be “sufficiently spectacular for the importance of the weapon to be internationally recognized when publicity on it was released.”
On Aug. 6, 1945, the first choice target, Hiroshima, was having clear weather. At 8:15 a.m. (local time), the Enola Gay’s door sprang open and dropped “Little Boy.” The uranium-235 bomb “exploded 1,900 feet above the city and only missed the target, the Aioi Bridge, by 800 feet.”
Two-thirds of Hiroshima was destroyed. Within three miles of the explosion, 60,000 of the 90,000 buildings were demolished.
Unlike other bombing raids, the goal for this raid had “not been a military installation, but rather an entire city.” Hiroshima’s population had been estimated at 350,000; approximately 70,000 died immediately after the explosion and another 70,000 died from radiation within five years.
Hiroshima’s devastation “failed to elicit immediate Japanese surrender, however, and on Aug. 9, Major Charles Sweeney flew another B-29 bomber, Bockscar, from Tinian.” Thick clouds over the primary target, the city of Kokura, drove Sweeney to a secondary target, Nagasaki, where the plutonium bomb, “Fat Man,” was dropped at 11:02 that morning.
More powerful than the one used at Hiroshima, the bomb “weighed nearly 10,000 pounds and was built to produce a 22-kiloton blast.” The topography of Nagasaki, which was nestled in narrow valleys between mountains, reduced the bomb’s effect, limiting the destruction to 2.6 square miles.
President Truman’s decision to use the bomb would be a source of controversy for decades, but the “effect on Nagasaki was almost immediate.” Emperor Hirohito set aside the tradition of imperial nonintervention in political affairs and declared his support for the acceptance of the terms of the Potsdam Declaration.
On Aug. 10, the Japanese government issued a statement agreeing to surrender, with the understanding that the emperor’s position as a sovereign leader would not be challenged.
This was promptly rejected, and U.S. Secretary of State James F. Byrnes responded on behalf of the Allies, “From the moment of surrender, the authority of the Emperor and the Japanese government to rule the state shall be subject to the Supreme Commander of the Allied Powers, who will take such steps as he deems proper to effectuate the surrender terms.”
By this point, Brigadier General Leslie R. Groves had notified Truman that another bomb would be “ready for shipment in a matter of days.” An abortive coup by senior Japanese military leaders failed, and on Aug. 14, the Japanese government accepted the Allied terms.
The following day, Japanese broadcaster Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK) aired a recorded address from Hirohito, in which he announced Japan’s surrender. For most of the Japanese public, it was the “first time they had heard the emperor’s voice.”
World War II formally ended on Sept. 2, 1945, with the signing of the surrender documents aboard the USS Missouri.
The purpose of the bombings was to “cripple Japanese military prowess.” Therefore, Hiroshima was the primary military target because it was one of Japan’s most important military centers, serving as the headquarters of the “Chugoku Regional Army” and the Imperial “Second Army.” Also Hiroshima served as the “principal military shipping port for Japanese troops and military supplies and the location of one of the biggest military supply depots.”
The Soviet Union’s war declaration on Japan on Aug. 8, 1945, a few days after the bombing of Hiroshima, could’ve sparked the bombing of Nagasaki. It’s possible that President Truman ordered the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki to “compel Japan to surrender and deter the Soviet Union by demonstrating American military superiority.”
Between 90,000 and 147,000 people died due to the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and between 39,000 and 81,000 died in Nagasaki.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Thoughtco.com, History.com, Britannica.com and Worldhistoryedu.com.
