Last year, I talked about the invasion of Normandy and how it changed the course of World War II for the Allies. This time, I’ll be talking about an event that took place two years prior – the Battle of Midway.
The Battle of Midway was “a major naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II that took place from June 4-7, 1942, six months after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and one month after the Battle of the Coral Sea.” The U.S. Navy under Admirals Chester W. Nimitz, Frank J. Fletcher and Raymond A. Spruance defeated an attacking fleet of the Imperial Japanese Navy under Admirals Isoroku Yamamoto, Chuichi Nagumo and Nobutake Kondo north of Midway Atoll, “inflicting damage on the Japanese fleet.”
In the months after their successful attack on the U.S. Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor, the Japanese “commenced a rapid push south into the Netherlands East Indies and Malaya.” Driving back the British, they captured Singapore in February 1942 before defeating a combined Allied fleet in the Java Sea. Landing in the Philippines, they swiftly occupied much of Luzo before overcoming the Allied resistance in the Bataan Peninsula in April.
In the wake of these stunning victories, the Japanese “sought to extend their control by securing all of New Guinea and occupying the Solomon Islands.” Moving to block this thrust, Allied naval forces scored a strategic victory at the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 4-8, despite losing the carrier USS Lexington (CV-2).
Following this setback, the commander of the Japanese Combined Fleet, Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto, devised a plan to “draw the remaining ships of the U.S. Pacific Fleet into a battle where they could be destroyed.” To accomplish this, he planned to invade the island of Midway, 1,300 miles northwest of Hawaii. Dubbed Operation MI, Yamamoto’s plan called for coordinating several battle groups across large expanses of ocean. These included Vice Admiral Chuichi Nagumo’s First Carrier Striking Force (4 carriers), Vice Admiral Nobutake Kondo’s invasion force as well as the battleships of the First Fleet Main Force. This final unit was personally led by Yamamoto aboard the battleship Yamato.
As Midway was key to Pearl Harbor’s defense, he “believed the Americans would send their remaining force to defend the island.” Due to faulty intelligence which had reported the Yorktown sunk at Coral Sea, he believed only two American carriers remained in the Pacific.
U.S. Navy cryptanalysts had begun breaking Japanese communication codes early in 1942 and “knew for weeks ahead of time that Japan was planning an attack in the Pacific at a location they called ‘AF.’” Suspecting it was Midway, the Navy decided to send out a false message from the base claiming it was short of fresh water. Japan’s radio operators sent out a similar message about “AF” soon afterward, confirming the location of the planned attack.
With Japan’s fleet so widely dispersed, Yamamoto had to transmit all strategy over the radio, enabling Navy cryptanalysts to figure out when Japan planned to attack (June 4 or 5) and the planned order of battle of the Imperial Japanese Navy. With this information, Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, “could develop a plan to combat the invasion.”
The Japanese assumed that the U.S. aircraft carrier Yorktown, which had been damaged during the Battle of the Coral Sea, would be unavailable at Midway. In fact, the damaged carrier was repaired in only two days at the Pearl Harbor Navy Yard and left May 30 to regroup with other U.S. ships near Midway in preparation for Japan’s attack.
After the diversionary Japanese attack on the Aleutian Islands on June 3, a group of U.S. B-17 Flying Fortress bombers “flew from Midway to attack Kondo’s invasion force, which they mistakenly assumed was the main Japanese fleet.” This unsuccessful attack marked the first military engagement in the Battle of Midway.
On the morning of June 4, 1942, aircraft from Japanese carriers “attacked and damaged the U.S. base on Midway.” The U.S. Marine Corps force stationed on Midway endured devastating losses, but the facilities only suffered minor damage. The U.S. carrier force was to the east of the island and had located the main body of the Japanese force. As the Japanese aircraft returned to their carriers, the Japanese navy “became aware that U.S. naval forces were in the area.”
From the American carriers USS Yorktown (CV-5), USS Enterprise (CV-6), and USS Hornet (CV-8), TBD Devastator torpedo bombers launched to attack the Japanese force. Drawing out enemy aircraft, they cleared the skies for SBD Dauntless dive bombers from the Enterprise and Yorktown to make an attack, leaving the Japanese carriers Kaga and Akagi fatally damaged and wrecking the carrier Soryu. The only surviving Japanese carrier, Hiryu, “launched two waves of attacks against the American carriers, bombing Yorktown.” Severely damaged, the ship’s crew fought to keep the carrier afloat. Dauntlesses from Enterprise struck Hiryu in the early evening, striking a fatal blow against the fourth and final Japanese carrier off Midway.
On June 5, Rear Admiral Spruance “pursued the Japanese fleet to the west with his task force as the Japanese were forced to scuttle Akagi and Hiryu.” The crew of the Yorktown continued to fight to save the damaged carrier.
On June 6, the final aerial attacks took place. Dive bombers from Enterprise and Hornet inflicted severe damage on the Japanese fleet, sinking the heavy cruiser Mikuma, and damaging three other ships. Salvage operations on Yorktown were interrupted by a Japanese submarine, which “torpedoed the carrier and the destroyer USS Hammann (DD-412).”
On June 7, Yorktown rolled and sank at dawn.
The consequences of this battle on the Japanese were quite significant. In the blink of an eye, Japan “lost four of its most important carriers which were of great importance in the Pacific campaign.” They also lost a large number of their experienced crewmen in the battle.
The Japanese navy learned some valuable lessons from the battle. They adopted new procedures where more aircraft were refueled and re-armed on the flight deck rather than in the hangars. They built new carriers that incorporated just two flight deck elevators and new fire-fighting equipment. They also trained more carrier crew in fire-fighting techniques and damage control.
The battle also taught the Americans and the Japanese the importance of “using the aircraft carriers over the battleship as aircraft carriers can strike over long distances.” Some experts view this battle as the turning point in the Pacific war. Later, the U.S. Marines went directly to Tokyo.
Others look at it as a cusp in the war after which the initiative hung in the balance, to go toward the Allied forces in the Guadalcanal campaign. Whichever way you look at it, this battle ranks among the truly decisive battles.
