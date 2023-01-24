Back in July, I talked about the Apollo 11 mission and its successful landing on the moon. This time, I will be touching upon a mission that failed before it even got off the ground – the Apollo 1 Disaster.
On Jan. 27, 1967, three men lost their lives in NASA’s first disaster. It occurred on the ground as Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom (the first American astronaut to fly into space), Edward H. White II (the first American astronaut to “walk” in space), and Roger B. Chaffee (a “rookie” astronaut on his first space mission) were practicing for the first Apollo mission.
At the time, since it was a ground test, the mission was called Apollo/Saturn 204. Ultimately, it would “be called Apollo 1 and it was going to be an Earth-orbiting trip.”
Liftoff was scheduled for Feb. 21, 1967, and would be the “first of a series of trips to train astronauts for the moon landing slated for the late 1960s.”
By the winter of 1967, President John F. Kennedy’s goal of “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the Earth” by the end of the decade appeared to be in doubt. A three-month delay in the delivery of a newly designed spacecraft had “pushed back the Apollo program’s first manned mission to February 1967, and repeated testing failures plagued the most complex flying machine ever engineered.
The three men set to blast off on Apollo 1 had issues with the new craft as well. They voiced their concerns about the quality of flammable nylon and Velcro in the command module with Joseph Shea, manager of the Apollo Spacecraft Program Office, before “presenting him with a gag version of their crew portrait in which their heads were bowed and their hands were clasped in prayer. ‘It isn’t that we don’t trust you, Joe, but this time we’ve decided to go over your head,’ read the inscription.”
With 25 days left before the scheduled launch, the crew of Apollo 1 climbed out of a NASA van into the sparkling Florida sunshine on Jan. 27, 1967, and ascended the tower of launch pad 34 for a routine simulated launch test. Clad in their spacesuits and carrying their portable air condition packs like office workers toting briefcases, the astronauts “crossed the 218-foot high catwalk with vistas of the Atlantic waters washing up on the white beaches of Cape Canaveral before climbing inside their command module perched atop a massive booster rocket.”
The “plugs out” test, during which the module was disconnected from the launch pad’s electrical systems and operating under its own power, was classified as non-hazardous since the rocket was unfueled. To make the countdown rehearsal as realistic as possible, the launch pad team “sealed the hatch after the astronauts were strapped into their seats inside the cabin pressurized with pure oxygen.”
Throughout the afternoon, minor glitches and communication issues between the spacecraft and Mission Control in Houston caused repeated delays. Hours behind schedule, early evening darkness settled around the launch pad as the simulated countdown reached a hold with 10 minutes left as attempts continued to resolve the radio issues.
“How are we gonna get to the moon if we can’t talk between two buildings?,” quipped a frustrated Grissom at 6:30 p.m.
The crew members were using the time to run through their checklist again when “a momentary increase in AC Bus 2 voltage occurred.” Nine seconds later, one of the astronauts (some listeners and laboratory analysis indicate Grissom) exclaimed, “Hey!”, “Fire!”, or “Flame!”; this was followed by “two seconds of scuffling sounds through Grissom’s open microphone.” This was immediately followed by someone (believed by most listeners and, supported by laboratory analysis, to Chaffee) saying, “[I’ve or We’ve] got fire in the cockpit.”
After 6.8 seconds of silence, a “second, badly garbled transmission was heard by various listeners as ‘They’re fighting a bad fire – Let’s get out … Open ‘er up,’ ‘We’ve got a bad fire – Let’s get out … We’re burning up,’ or ‘I’m reporting a bad fire … I’m getting out…’”
The transmission lasted 5 seconds and ended with a cry of pain. Some blockhouse witnesses said they saw White on the television monitors, reaching for the inner hatch release handle as flames in the cabin spread from left to right.
The blaze spread quickly through the cabin, lasting only 25-and-a-half seconds and “reaching more than 1,000 degrees in some places before devouring the module’s pure oxygen atmosphere.”
All three astronauts died of asphyxiation.
NASA quickly appointed a review board to determine the cause. The investigation revealed multiple problems with design, engineering and quality control, and determined that the fire was most likely sparked by an electric arc near the floor. The heightened internal pressure of the cabin “sealed the plug door hatch, blocking the astronauts’ escape and thwarting the efforts of launch pad workers who struggled for five minutes to open it.”
The findings struck a blow to NASA and the race to put a man on the moon. A U.S. Senate report released a year later cited “a false sense of confidence and therefore complacency in this operation…It appears that everyone associated with the design and test of the spacecraft failed to understand fully the danger and cooperative effect of an ignition source, the combustible materials, and the pure oxygen atmosphere in the sealed spacecraft cabin.”
The tragedy led NASA engineers to redesign the spacecraft used for future Apollo missions. They removed combustible materials, and installed quick-opening hatches, a fire extinguishing system, and an emergency oxygen system in case astronauts get separated from their suits. The agency instituted improved training for emergency personnel.
During the 20-month suspension of the Apollo program, flight operations engineer Jay Honeycutt, his colleagues and the Apollo 7 crew (Apollo 2 and 3 were scrubbed and 4-6 were unmanned missions) “ran simulations in a safer, redesigned craft.”
On Oct. 7, 1968, the race to the Moon began anew as Apollo 7 orbited the Earth, testing the revamped craft, the first of four missions that would lay the groundwork for Apollo 11’s historic moon landing in July 1969.
Sources: Thoughtco.com, History.com, En.wikipedia.org and Smithsonianmag.com.
Erin Baliya lives in Ocala.
