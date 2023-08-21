In the days of the Wild West, there were a variety of colorful characters, such as Billy the Kid, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Doc Holliday. There was one man who was equally as famous (and infamous, depending on who you talked to). His name was Jesse James.
Jesse Woodson James was born on Sept. 5, 1847, in Clay County, Missouri, near the site of present-day Kearney. This area of Missouri was “largely settled by people in the Upper South, especially Kentucky and Tennessee, and became known as Little Dixie for this reason.”
James had two full siblings: his elder brother, Alexander Franklin “Frank” James, and a younger sister, Susan Lavenia James. He was of English and Scottish descent. His father, Robert S. James, farmed commercial hemp in Kentucky and was a Baptist minister before coming to Missouri. After he married, he “migrated to Bradford, Missouri, and helped found William Jewell College in Liberty, Missouri.” He held six slaves and more than 100 acres of farmland.
When his hemp farm didn’t pan out in Kentucky, Robert James “moved to Missouri to try his hand at cotton.” When his six slaves and 100 acres failed to make him a millionaire there, he packed light and moved to California to get in on the Gold Rush. The elder James died in California in 1850, never having made the fortunes he was hoping for, and his widow, Zerelda, “took 3-year-old Jesse and his older brother, Frank back to the family farm where she remarried within a couple of years.”
The James family led a quiet life for the next decade or so, though that quietude didn’t mean peace. 1850s Missouri was right next to the opening act of America’s Civil War – and the James family was in the thick of it.
The trouble started with the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act. The Act “permitted territories to vote on whether they would be admitted to the Union as a free or slave state.” Nobody even wanted to make Nebraska a slave state, but Kansas was right on the cusp of going either way. If slavery was abolished in Kansas, Missouri’s slave holders feared their enslaved laborers would escape there.
It was only natural for the James brothers to back the Confederacy (the Southern states that broke away from the Union in 1860 and 1861), for the family owned slaves themselves. During the Civil War, both Frank and Jesse “took part in bloody raids on Union sympathizers.”
Frank joined guerilla leader William Clarke Quantrill in a violent raid in Lawrence, Kansas, on Aug. 20, 1863, and Jesse sided with a band of raiders led by one of Quantrill’s lieutenants, “Bloody Bill” Anderson.
By his 18th birthday, Jesse “had become an expert marksman and horseback rider and experienced fighter.” A series of raids in 1864 and 1865 gave Jesse James a thorough education in violence and murder.
At the end of the Civil War, he was shot by Union cavalrymen as he attempted to surrender. His cousin, Zerelda “Zee” Mimms, whom he later married, “nursed him back to health while some of his former war comrades took to robbing banks and stagecoaches.”
Once well, Jesse began his career as an outlaw. In 1866, the Clay County Savings Bank was robbed, and an innocent bystander was shot. By 1868, Jesse and Frank James took part in robbing a bank in Kentucky.
In December 1869, Jesse’s name appeared in the newspapers for the first time. He and his gang “held up the Daviess County Savings Bank in Gallatin, Missouri.” Though the robbery brought little cash, Jesse shot the cashier, whom he thought was the man who killed “Bloody Bill” Anderson a month after the Centralia Massacre. This act of revenge and a daring escape brought him into the public eye.
He began to crave and demand public attention. He wrote letters to John Newman Edwards, the editor of the Kansas City Times, claiming his innocence or explaining his deeds. Edwards, who wanted the Confederates to regain power in Missouri, published his letters. He also wrote “elaborate editorials praising Jesse James as a Robin Hood figure and making him a symbol of Confederate defiance during the period of Restoration when Unionists were in charge of state government.”
Meanwhile, the James brothers united with Cole Younger and his brothers, all former Confederate guerillas. The James-Younger Gang “conducted a string of robberies from Iowa to Texas, and from Kansas to West Virginia.” They robbed banks, stagecoaches, and even a fair in Kansas City.
In 1873, they turned to robbing trains. In most cases, they stole money from the train safe rather than from passengers.
On the afternoon of Sept. 7, 1876, Jesse and Frank along with Cole, Jim, and Robert Younger and three associates “attempted to rob the First National Bank of Northfield, Minnesota.” The gang targeted the bank after learning Adelbert Ames, a former Union general and Republican governor of Reconstruction-era Mississippi, had recently moved to Northfield. Ames, along with his father-in-law, Benjamin Butler, also a former Union general and radical Republican politician, was rumored to have deposited $75,000 in the bank.
During the attempted robbery, three members of the gang “went inside and demanded the cashier open the safe, but he refused.” Meanwhile, after townspeople outside got wind of the holdup that was taking place, they engaged in a shootout with the gang members who’d been stationed on the street.
In the end, the gang “killed the bank cashier and a passerby, while two bandits were shot to death by townsfolk before the rest of the outlaws fled.”
Two weeks later, following a gunfight near Madelia, Minnesota, the Younger brothers were captured and another gang member was killed. (The Youngers were sentenced to life in prison; Robert Younger died behind bars in 1889, while his siblings were paroled in 1901.)
The James brothers, who had split off from the Youngers before Madelia and were the only gang members not caught or killed following the failed robbery, “laid low for the next few years, living in Tennessee under assumed names.”
However, in 1879, Jesse recruited a new set of criminal associates and embarked on a fresh crime spree.
Rather than dying in a hail of gunfire during a heist, the legendary Jesse James met his end on April 3, 1882, shot in the back of the head while dusting a picture on the wall of his rented home in St. Joseph, Missouri. His wife and two children were in a nearby room. Bob Ford, a new recruit into the James gang, “had pulled the trigger, having conspired with his older brother, Charley, already a member of the gang.”
Earlier that year, Bob had arranged with Thomas T. Crittenden, Missouri’s governor, to take down Jesse in exchange for a reward. After the Fords announced that they’d killed the infamous outlaw, they were “convicted of murder and sentenced to hang; however, the governor quickly pardoned them.”
The public was transfixed by James’ murder, and the Fords soon began reenacting the event in a traveling show. Charley Ford committed suicide in 1884, while Bob Ford was shot to death in 1894 in a Colorado saloon.
Sources: En.wikipedia.org, Allthatsinteresting.com, Encyclopedia.com, Historicmissourians.shsmo.org and History.com.
