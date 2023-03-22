Rainbow Springs State Park would like to welcome all the new residents that have moved into our area.
We would like to introduce you to FORS (Friends of Rainbow Springs). We’re a not-for-profit corporation. “The mission of the Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park Inc. is to promote community interest in Rainbow Springs State Park through educational and interpretive programs, to ensure optimum funding for renovation and expansion of the park, and to assist in the Florida Park Service goal of providing resource based recreation while preserving, interpreting and restoring natural and cultural resources.”
You can become a FORS member with an annual membership with fees ranging from associate – $10, individual – $15, family – $25, associate business – $50, business/group – $100, patron – $500, and founder – $1,000. These fees are tax deductible.
If you want to make a one-time contribution, you can mail it to: Rainbow Springs State Park 19164 SW 81st Place Road.
Also, you don’t have to volunteer to be a member, but we greatly encourage you to, as you’ll meet so many interesting people from all over the world that come to see our beautiful park, and you certainly will make lifelong friends who already volunteer.
The Board of Directors meeting meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday, and it’s open to the public. Please feel free to come.
With the warmer weather quickly approaching, our snowbirds who volunteer will be leaving as well as those leaving the area permanently, which always leaves a big hole in our park’s needs. The Park is currently planning a few events for this year, and we would love to have event volunteers.
We need help in our gift shop, Wednesday maintenance crew, and kayakers for our boat patrol. We have two state kayaks and have a few openings for boat captains. We will find the perfect fit for you and also provide one-on-one training in all areas.
The website to start your application is: https://volunteers.floridastateparks.org – remember to check Rainbow Springs State Park in the drop down box.
There’s a new ranger station going up as you enter into the park which will be completed in a few months.
For further questions, please contact Thea Knott, Park Service Specialist, at 352-465-8518.
One last note: thank you to all our volunteers for all you do. We look forward to a great year!
Laura Fronk is volunteer liaison for Friends of Rainbow Springs State Park.
