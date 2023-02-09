Frank Zack, age 100, of Homosassa, FL passed away February 5, 2023 at his home under the loving care of his family.
Frank was born on April 6, 1922 in Bound Brook, NJ to Steve and Sophie Zdzchowski. Frank was a Manager for IBM, a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of West Citrus Elks #2693 of Homosassa, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2013 Homosassa, FL and a member of the United Methodist Church in Homosassa, FL.
Survived by his daughter, Lois E Palmer of Homosassa, FL; one brother, Steve Miller of Hillside, NJ; one grandson, Eric Wright and his wife Lori; and one great-grandson, Steven Wright.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL.
