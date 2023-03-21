Fox’s election propaganda
The Marion Citizen printed a response (Network Biases, March 17) to my letter about Dominion Voting Systems’ libel suit against Fox News. The letter confirmed the naiveté of Fox viewers that was implied in recently publicized emails from Fox personalities. Fox was forced to disclose this information during the discovery phase of the lawsuit, proving that the network deliberately and repeatedly aired lies about the 2020 Presidential election to fool their viewers.
In the letter, Alex B., who seems to be embarrassed to let us know his or her name, compared Democrats to communists, a common refrain on Fox that comes directly out of the conservative playbook that was first written in the 1930s in response to FDR’s New Deal.
Alex also wrote, “I’ve never seen any conservative get … angry and unreasonable.” He apparently was asleep on January 6, 2021, and has accepted the Fox viewpoint that the conservative insurrectionists were merely tourists visiting the Capitol.
Alex thinks that Fox’s commentators can be isolated from the rest of the channel’s programming. But Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election started with Rupert Murdoch at the top and propagated throughout the entire organization. Responsible journalists such as Chris Wallace have left the channel. He told the New York Times, “I’m fine with opinion … but when people start to question the truth – Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? – I found that unsustainable.”
Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis recently admitted to misrepresenting the facts on Fox which she said, “caused actual harm by undermining the American public’s confidence in the presidential election.”
I am happy to debate facts with anyone, but the big election lie is not a matter of perspective and it should not be afforded any credence in political discussions or in letters to the editor.
Daniel Lack,
Ocala
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.