Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy...thunderstorms likely this morning ...continued blustery with rain likely during the afternoon. High around 85F. SW winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.