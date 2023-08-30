Aug. 26
James Chestnut, 41, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Aug. 28
Mark Eriksen, 61, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Nicholas Gulley, 55, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with an endangerment enhancement and public intoxication.
An attempted break-in was reported in the 500 block of S. 25th St., New Castle. Unknown subjects pried on the home’s front and back doors, but were unsuccessful in gaining entry.
Three juveniles in a blue SUV reportedly broke two garage windows in the 2600 block of Vine St.
New Castle police spoke with juveniles who were throwing rocks in the 2500 block of S. 14th St. One rock hit a business in the area. Police advised the juveniles to respect property that didn’t belong to them and not throw rocks that could cause damage.
Residents in the 100 block of S. 8th St., Middletown, were advised by police that they could not burn furniture and would have to dispose of it in another manner. The residents complied.
Gas prices
Indiana low last 24 hours: $3.29 at several
Indiana high last 24 hours: $4.39 at Valparaiso BP
New Castle: $3.58 at several
Knightstown: $3.49 at Speedway
Spiceland: $3.54 at several
Muncie: $3.49 at several
Hagerstown: $3.75 at Shell
Indiana average one year ago: $3.85
Source: IndianaGasPrices.com at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
