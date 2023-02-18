First Lutheran Church of Inverness is starting a hot meal program for a free hot meal once a week, every Tuesday, for anyone in need of the service. Meals will consist of an entrée, vegetable, piece of bread, small pastry or dessert, and when possible additional snacks. They will provide as many meals as the family needs. The Hot Meal Program begins Tuesday, March 7, from 4-5 p.m. (while meals last). First Lutheran Church of Inverness is at 1900 State Road 44 west, Inverness. There is drive-thru pickup. It will be first-come, first-served (limited amounts of meals will be available while they assess the demand).