In 1807 in New York, Robert Fulton inserted a steam engine into a boat to turn paddlewheels on both sides. Many referred to his idea as Fulton’s Folly, for surely it would never work.
He fired it up and successfully steered his boat up the Hudson River. A transportation revolution had just taken place. Boats could now travel up and down rivers without depending on the wind.
Today, when one thinks of paddlewheel steamboats, we probably envision huge paddle-wheelers resembling floating palaces with twin smoke stacks blowing black smoke, cruising down the Mississippi River.
While some paddle-wheelers cruising Florida’s rivers in the middle 1800s to early 1900s came close to the grandeur of the Mississippi riverboats, most were more practical in size because of Florida’s waterways. Steamboats provided the means to open up the state for expansion.
People came by the thousands, as tourists, health seekers and land speculators. Many came to stay permanently – paddle-wheel steamboats ruled the mighty St. Johns.
Paddle-wheel steamboats
The three types of paddle-wheel steamers used in Florida were the side-wheeler, with a paddle on one or both sides, the inboard-wheeler, with the wheel mounted in a recess midship, and the stern-wheeler, with a recessed single wheel in the rear.
While the side wheeler could easily maneuver the larger rivers, the inboard and stern-wheeler were more practical for use on Florida’s narrow, winding, shallow waterways. Speeds varied by boat from 5-14 knots/mph.
Several paddle-wheelers traveling the wider St. Johns from Jacksonville to Sanford/Enterprise (Lake Monroe), Florida, were over 200 feet in length and 30 feet wide. The ones traveling the smaller rivers were generally less than 80 feet long by 20 feet wide.
The steamers relied on wood for fuel. The wood was collected at stops along the river. It was stacked at the steamboat landings in piles called cribs. There were lockboxes on the wharf where the ships could take what they needed and at night leave a signed promissory note. The wood also fueled the iron fire basket on top of the pilot house that illuminated the river at night for navigation. Where was the GPS when you needed it?
Crews consisted of a captain/pilot, wheelman/engineer, cook, purser/clerk (customer service), cabin attendants and deckhands. It was customary for the boat’s whistle to sound when the boat left and arrived at a landing dock.
St. Johns River
While most of Florida’s rivers depended on the steamboats for transportation, it was the St. Johns and Ocklawaha (Ock-la-wa-ha) Rivers that commanded the most traffic.
The St. Johns is 310 miles long, flows north and is the longest river in Florida. It begins at Blue Cypress Lake in Indian River County (Vero Beach) and it empties into the Atlantic Ocean, east of Jacksonville at Mayport.
The years 1827-1929 transformed the St. Johns into a passageway for goods, people and supplies, all moving south. For 100 years, over 150 different steamers traveled the St. Johns and its tributaries. Traffic on the St. Johns was divided into two parts.
Section 1 – Jacksonville to Lake Monroe at Sanford/Enterprise at 206 miles, was deep and wide enough for the steamboat giants. There were 38 stops for docking and unloading.
Section 2 – Lake Monroe to Lake Poinsett near Rockledge, at 81 miles, was narrow and shallow, so only smaller steamers could run this section.
The boats brought passengers, cargo and mail to the various stops along the river and then headed back with passengers, mail and thousands of crates of citrus fruits and winter vegetables to waiting steamships in Jacksonville, destined for customers in the northeast. The steamboat business was thriving and making money.
Ocklawaha River
One of the main tributaries of the St. Johns is the Ocklawaha River. It begins in the middle of the state at Lake Griffin in Lake County. It’s 74 miles long and flows north through Marion and Putnam counties. It passes Silver River (Silver Springs), turns east and joins the St. Johns south of Palatka.
The main destination on the Ocklawaha was Silver Springs. Winter tourists came to enjoy its crystal-clear waters and stunning natural environment. The world-famous glass-bottom boats were introduced in the 1870s, further enticing visitation.
Trips to Silver Springs started in Palatka and could take 24 hours. The river is shallow, narrow, full of stumps, snags and sunken logs. The river is full of overhanging branches and vines that sometimes had to be cut before a steamer could proceed. Water hyacinths clogged the waters and had to be cleared on many stretches.
Today, the river is the western boundary of the Ocala National Forest.
Traveling on a steamboat
The steamboat lines on the St. Johns made it one of Florida’s first tourist destinations. Northern magazines, newspapers and guidebooks would advertise Florida’s healing hot springs, boat excursions, hotels, hunting and fishing opportunities and the advantages of escaping the winters in the north for tropical weather and all of its benefits.
Passenger fares changed with the seasons and were based on distance. There were deck fares, meal fares, stateroom fares and stateroom plus meals fares. Meals were served in the salon or saloon at stated times.
Staterooms were 7 or 8 feet square or larger, had a bed or double bunk, a washstand (bowl and pitcher), mirror and maybe a small table and chair. There were spittoons and chamber pots. Curtains on the cabin windows provide privacy for the passengers.
While there were chamber pots in the staterooms, outside the toilets were like the outdoor variety. Most are placed over the paddle wheel with newspapers, catalogs or towels for convenience. Toilet paper/wipes came to be used in the 1890s.
Many boats had saloons, which were the most popular gathering place. The saloon was always open and gambling, entertainment and dancing was provided on many boats. But beware the dashing riverboat gambler with an ace up his sleeve.
Passengers were visually entertained during the day by the majestic oaks with their limbs hanging over the water, draped in Spanish moss, and the stately cypress trees lining the shoreline. There were colorful singing birds, herons and egrets and circling eagles high in the sky, sunning turtles, wild hogs, turkeys and deer along the shoreline and alligators cruising the water’s surface.
Beautiful aquatic plants, flowering vines and flowers of every kind covered the landscape. On the smaller rivers, everyone had to be alert for snakes that slithered from the Spanish moss to the deck of the boat.
Occasionally, deckhands had to shoot alligators before they became tangled in the paddle wheel.
At night, the screams of prowling panthers and the red eyes of surfacing hungry gators ensured a good night’s sleep – really?
The City of Jacksonville paddle-wheeler
The City of Jacksonville paddle-wheeler was one of the grandeurs of the St. Johns steamers and was called the Floating Palace.
The side-wheeler was built in 1882 and served on the St. Johns until 1928. It was 160 feet in length and 33 feet wide. It was longer than half the length of a football field.
There were 32 spacious staterooms and it could accommodate 275 total passengers. Keep in mind, not all trips were overnight.
There were electric lights, three decks and a grand saloon with glass chandeliers. The salon area for the women and children, had wood paneling, plush red chairs and fresh flowers on the tables.
The staterooms were spacious, had carpet, furniture, mahogany trimmed mirrors and marble washstands – and of course that chamber pot. There was music and dancing.
On local moonlight runs, they were serenaded by an orchestra on the promenade (outside walkway).
The Jacksonville to Sanford/Enterprise was 206 miles and 36 hours long. The one-way fare averaged about $9.
The Hiawatha paddle-weeler
The Hiawatha was the largest ship traveling the Ocklawaha from Palatka to Silver Springs. It was an inboard-wheel steamboat with two smoke stacks, built in Palatka in 1904 and served until 1919.
The boat was 89 feet long and 24 feet wide. It had 28 staterooms and could accommodate 80 first-class passengers. It also carried 10 deck passengers who slept on the deck.
The staterooms had a bed or bunks, small table, chair, bookshelf, mirror, washstand, towels and chamber pot. Outside torches illuminated the river at night. There was music, singing and dancing each evening.
Railroads vs. steamboats
When the railroad came to Jacksonville in 1886 and then expanded south and inland, the golden age for paddle-wheelers began to fade. The automobile caused the final blow to the once booming riverboat industry, and by 1930, the era of the steamships ruling the mighty St. Johns was over.
The remarkable story of Florida’s steamboats and their tremendous economic impact in the development of the state needs to be forever remembered. Fulton and the men who built and operated these boats were true Florida pioneers.
