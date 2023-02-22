Ladies and gentlemen, children of all ages, prepare to be amazed and bewildered as we present the one and only, Florida’s spectacular Coral Castle. Yep, it sounds a little like Barnum and Bailey circus opening that promised to astonish their audience.
Florida’s Coral Castle does just that – it amazes everyone with its more than 1,100 tons of coral rock carved into a stone sculptured garden. Many compare it to England’s Stonehenge or Egypt’s Great Pyramids.
However, there’s one major difference. The Coral Castle’s massive blocks were quarried, moved, carved and positioned by one man using only primitive tools. To this day, no one knows how he did it – astonishing!
A tribute to a lost love
Edward Leedskalnin was born in Riga, Latvia in 1887. Fully grown he was a little over 5-feet tall and weighed just over 100 pounds soaking wet.
When Ed was 26 years old, his 16-year-old fiancée jilted him one day before their wedding. Heartbroken, Ed left Riga and, for several years, roamed Canada and the U.S., working odd jobs.
After being diagnosed with a touch of tuberculosis, he settled for health reasons in the warm climate of south Florida in 1918.
In 1923, never forgetting his two-timing fiancée back in Riga, Ed began building a monument dedicated to his lost bride, in Florida City, Florida, a stone’s throw from Miami.
For the next 18 years, Ed single-handedly cut and moved tons of coral rock from quarries close to his property. Coral rock, also called limestone, is a bedrock of dead sea life, part mollusks and part dried coral skeletal remains. He carved massive stones into a garden with walls, furniture, tables, chairs and gates – everything a castle would need.
A solitary man, he did most of his work secretly at night, using only basic tools, saws, ropes, block and tackle, wedges and a wagon. He used no power tools or large machinery in this monumental undertaking. He was able to lift, carve, and place the stones apparently with ease.
It took many years, but finally, in the early 1930s, Ed’s tribute castle was complete. Over 1,100 tons of coral rock was transformed, by one man, into a stone palace.
When asked how he cut and maneuvered such heavy weights, he replied that he’d discovered the secrets of levitation used in building the pyramids. There are rumors he used magnetism, anti-gravity, sound waves and even a mysterious vortex found on his property to maneuver the massive blocks. One story has Ed placing his hands on the stones and they magically move into position.
Truth or fiction? We will probably never know how he did it.
Time to relocate
In 1936, Florida City became too crowded for Ed, so he dismantled and moved his massive stone fortress 10 miles down the road to Homestead, Florida. Again, under the cover of darkness, using a hand-held lantern for light and basic tools, he was able to disassemble the huge rocks, load them on his trailer, and then reassemble them on his new property.
He did have a friend who, during the day, towed the trailer back and forth to his new location. When asked, the friend said he never saw Ed load or unload the trailer and assemble the stones.
It took almost four years, but in 1940, Coral Castle was rebuilt in its permanent home. Ed continued to add to his castle until the day he died in 1951.
The Coral Castle
The wall sections surrounding the stone fortress are 8-feet tall, 4-feet wide, and 3-feet thick, with each weighing more than 6 tons.
The tallest structure is the tower. It stands over two stories high with blocks weighing 4 to 9 tons each. The total weight exceeds 240 tons.
The largest gate is one stone weighing 9 tons at 8 feet high. It fits within a quarter of an inch of its surrounding walls. It’s no longer working, but it’s said that it was so well balanced that a small child could easily open the center swing gate with very little effort.
The obelisk stands taller than Stonehenge and weighs in at 28 tons.
Also inside this engineering marvel are 25 rocking chairs, a 5,000-pound table shaped like a heart, and another table, 20-feet long, shaped like Florida, with 10 chairs each at 1,000 pounds.
A 5,000-pound rocking throne rests in the shadows of an overhead crescent moon with orbiting planets. Alongside it is a 30-ton, 25-foot Polaris telescope.
There is a well, sundial, fountain, couches, beds, a grotto and even a bathtub. Everything inside the castle is solid stone and measured in tons. Ed once said he didn’t need fire insurance, because there was nothing that would burn.
Ed’s legacy
Ed Leedskalnin died in 1951 at the age of 64, leaving no clues as to how he accomplished such a feat. He left Coral Castle to a nephew in Michigan.
Coral Castle was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. Today, the castle offers daily tours where you can enjoy one of the world’s most mysterious accomplishments – the Coral Castle of Florida. When you go, the only word to describe your experience is – astonishing!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.