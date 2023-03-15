The lovebug – also known as the March fly, double-headed bug, honeymoon fly, united bug, telephone bug, or better yet, the kissy bug – is a bibionid fly species found in parts of Central America and the southeastern United States, especially along the Gulf coast. OK, so much for the science thing.
Seasoned Floridians know them well. Their reputation as a public nuisance is well known for their biannual mating rituals. Their first appearance is now just around the corner – April into May. Their second coming is August into September.
They don’t bite, or sting, and pose no health risks to humans. Sometimes you may encounter an airborne swarm on the beach or sidewalk and they’ll fly into your ears, nose, eyes and your mouth. Don’t worry – it’s said they taste like chicken.
So why is this small, unassuming, gentle, flying insect so annoying?
Lovebug life cycles
Each year, during their swarming seasons, the kissy bugs lay millions of eggs in swampy areas and ditches throughout Florida. The eggs develop through several stages and emerge as adults and begin the mating process immediately. The mating pairs swarm in the millions.
Their life cycle lasts about a week, and their whole purpose is to eat nectar, fly around, breed, lay eggs and then die. The season can last several weeks, as generation after generation hatch out.
Male/female pairs (joined tail to tail) will hover in the air, drifting slowly, as they do their thing. Pilots have reported seeing them at altitudes of 1,400 feet and extending several miles over the Gulf of Mexico.
Adult females live only 3 to 4 days, while males live a little longer. To survive, they have to stick to each other at all times. We sure hope they can get along, at least for a week, without any arguments.
An urban legend
Long, long ago, the mosquito was king in Florida. Their population was out of control and no one was safe from the blood-thirsty critters. Life in Florida was sometimes miserable when trying to avoid their attacks.
So, researchers at the University of Florida came up with a brilliant plan to eradicate the flying pest from the Sunshine State. They would bioengineer a female insect that would mate with a male mosquito but produce no offspring. The female insects would then also eat the male mosquitos. No more mosquito babies, male mosquitos are all eaten – problem solved.
Unfortunately, the mad scientist plan didn’t pan out. The only outcome of the experiment was the creation of a new bug species, one with a huge capacity for reproduction and one that doesn’t eat mosquitos.
Of course, there’s more to the legend. Remember Murphy’s Law – Anything that can go wrong will go wrong? Well, several bugs were able to escape from the lab at the university, exploded into the millions, and populated the entire state.
At least that’s how the legend goes, which has been disproven.
They’re harmless – what’s not to like?
Although small and innocent, the bugs can cause damage. When driving, airborne clouds of suicidal pairs of love bugs splatter their guts on windshields, causing vision problems for the driver. The swarms can clog the car’s radiator grill and possibly cause overheating issues.
Car hoods usually catch the blunt of the splattering. The bug’s body is acid-filled and attracts bacteria, and this mix can etch and ruin a car’s paint finish. If left for more than an hour or two, the remains will fester and become extremely difficult to remove.
Giving your car a good waxing, before the lovebug season can help reduce any damaging effects.
The bug irritates joggers and cyclists as they can cover one’s body in insect guts, black wings and orange heads. They speckle the white walls of beach resorts and condos, turning the walls almost completely black. Forget the picnics during swarm times, unless you like bug with your fried chicken and potato salad.
They’re here to stay
I guess we just have to learn to live with them. There really isn’t any way to control lovebugs. Current pesticides don’t help, few predators eat them, and most of the year they hibernate underground where it’s safe, moist and warm, just waiting for the chance to climb out of the dirt and start mating.
If you swallow them, remember, they’re not poisonous. Always wax your car twice a year, and pressure wash your white-walled home soon after it’s covered in lovebug, then you’re good to go.
Back to the science
Biologists say that lovebugs do serve an important ecological role in Florida. Their larvae convert plant material into organic components that growing plants recycle for food. The bugs swarm in the spring, telling us when it’s going to be summer, and swarm again in the fall, telling us when it’s going to be winter. So, they’re kind of an organism that brings in the seasons.
The next time they prevent you from driving safely or from breathing because they’ve clogged your nasal passage, just remember, these little bugs are actually helpful. They’ll let you know when it’s time to bring out those summer and winter clothes.
