Pinecraft, Florida, is a small section of the much larger city of Sarasota. The neighborhood has a few dozen roads and is about a half-square mile in area. Sprinkled throughout the blocks are houses, bungalows, trailers, a park, Mennonite and Amish churches, and several Amish-style restaurants.
The population in 2020 was 486 people. However, in the winter months, the northern Amish and Mennonites flock to Pinecraft, swelling the population to over 4,000, creating a truly melting pot of these most interesting religions. Some call Pinecraft the Amish Las Vegas.
The Amish
The Amish are a group of people who live according to the Anabaptist tradition and have a common history with other Baptist movements, such as the Mennonites. They are known for simple living, plain dress, Christian pacifism, and the shunning of technology such as cars and electricity.
They believe that community is at the heart of their life and faith and that the way to salvation is to live as a loving community separate from the world. Since the Amish separate themselves from the rest of society, their communities are a unique support system.
The Amish faith originated in Germany and Switzerland, not Holland as many believe. Their conversational language, which resembles Low German, is called Pennsylvania-Dutch, but this is a misnomer. It’s actually Pennsylvania-Deutsch, Deutsch being the German word for German. They also don’t live only in Pennsylvania. Amish settlements exist in 31 states. The top Amish inhabited states are Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin. Total Amish U.S. population in 2020 was approximately 345,000.
Why Pinecraft?
In the 1920s, Amish and Mennonite farmers in the north were persuaded to come to Sarasota to use the land for winter farming, primarily to grow celery, a common Amish crop. When they arrived, they found the soil was not suitable for extensive farming, but was perfect as a spot to lounge in the sun, and that enticed them to stay … or at least visit on a regular basis.
For over a century, thousands of Amish and Mennonite families have traveled from their homes in icy quarters of the U.S. and Canada to Pinecraft. Most arrive on chartered buses specializing in the transportation of the Amish from areas such as Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Holmes County, Ohio. They rent homes, bungalows and trailers from others within the order, and stay for weeks, or months at a time.
For many, it’s the one time of the year that they spend with people from communities other than their own. They’re on vacation and in a community more liberal and tolerant than its northern counterparts.
Pinecraft today
Against a backdrop of oaks with Spanish moss, streets named after Amish families, and lined with Honeybell orange trees, you’ll find large populations of men wearing denim overalls or pants with white shirts with suspenders, vests and dark or straw hats. Beards are common among the men. The women are dressed in traditional plain clothing, long dresses with long sleeves, some with black aprons wearing black or white bonnets – guys, the white bonnets mean they’re married.
The traditional horse-and-buggy is not allowed on city streets, so the preferred means of transportation is the adult tricycle with a large basket on the back or the standard bicycle. But, don’t be surprised to see a golf cart in the mix, after all, this is Florida.
Pinecraft park is busy much of the day with matches of shuffleboard, horseshoes, volleyball and picnics. There are opportunities to purchase handmade crafts, baked goods, jams and jellies, quilts and enjoy an Amish meal in the local restaurant – and lots of pie!
Siesta Key and Lido Key are small islands lying just off Sarasota and are highly popular among Amish sun-seekers. Some Amish women wear a swim dress, or shorts and a tee and the men shorts and a tee. But this is Pinecraft, the rules are sometimes bent just a little – know what I mean?
To visit Pinecraft is to witness a fascinating group of people. Their lives are centered around their religion and community. They work hard and have strong family values. They live a noble and purposeful life driven by faith. Maybe we all can learn from the Amish way of life. So, let’s just forget the old saying: What happens in Pinecraft, stays in Pinecraft!
