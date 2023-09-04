It seems on opening day, all the sights, sounds, touches, and smells are at their highest peak. After being gone from the woods for several months, I am more aware of these things on the first few days of hunting season. I am especially fond of the smells that come through the cool, damp air. I believe God’s favorite time must be at daylight on a fall morning. I’m also reminded that God never created one concrete building. His structures are of the mountain variety, and they have stood the test of time and taste. Even though it may seem the mountains and hills have replenished the supply of their characteristics, the truth is, they have been there all along. It is I who has been missing. There may be new trees, plants, and animals, but even this is a common characteristic of this special place. No, I am the one who has been absent from the picture. The mountain is faithful, but I am fickle. The mountain is unchanging. I am the one who is undecided. The mountain is stable. I am the one who is unsteady. I never have to cry out for the whereabouts of the mountain; I know she will be where I left her.
Many of us think God changes from month to month or from year to year, that He is different. We may think some of His attributes are, at times, more pronounced than at other times. We may even think He has moved. The truth is if anyone has changed it is us. Whether we like it or not we are constantly being bombarded with outside influences. They are bidding for our time. They are constantly replacing the sights and sounds that are associated with a right relationship to God, with things that keep us from Him. My hunter friend, He has not moved, nor has He changed. His nature and characteristics are still the same. He has always been faithful, and He will be faithful to you, even when it seems He is nowhere to be found. Sometimes His seeming absence is simply Him walking a little farther ahead, to clear a path for the blessings He has laid out up ahead for you. Trust Him.
Gary Miller has written Outdoor Truths articles for 20 years. He has written five books which include compilations of his articles and a father/son devotional. He also speaks at wild-game dinners and men’s events for churches and associations. Gary Miller can be reached at gary@outdoortruths.org
