The annual Halloween celebration and chili contest was held in the Fairfield Village (FFV) Clubhouse on Saturday night, Oct. 29. The evening was a tremendous success and was enjoyed by a very large group of FFV neighbors.
The chili contest was part of that big success as some eight entries by ladies and gentlemen were enjoyed along with accompanying pasta, tortilla chips, and assorted grated cheeses.
Winners of the contest were awarded very nice prizes. They were Mary Francis, first place; Peggy Adams, second place; and Darlene Preston, third place.
Activities director Betty Alers thanked all the contestants for their special recipes for the chili.
The dinner included a large variety of side dishes and two large tables which held desserts brought by FFV neighbors to the annual event. Needless to say, those attending truly enjoyed the dinner as well as the “trick or treat” candy in the large colorful bowls.
A good number of neighbors came dressed for the costume contest. The winners are shown in the accompanying photo.
Betty Alers and her Activities Group thanked all who participated and congratulated them on some very appropriate costumes. It was great fun!
Coming up at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the clubhouse, the Singles Group, led by Janet Fredrick, will meet. There will be a second gathering at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. All “singles” are invited and encouraged to come and enjoy getting together and helping to plan future events.
The Fairfield Village annual craft fair is also coming up, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Last year’s event was a tremendous success, and this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better – if that is possible. There will be food items available for purchase also.
Plan to join FFV Villagers and take advantage of the extraordinary creative crafts offered for sale. You will be pleased that you came.
At noon on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, there will be a special luncheon in the FFV clubhouse. Homemade soups and sandwiches will be served free to all veterans. A fee of $5 will be charged to all others attending. Please contact Betty Alers if you would be willing to make soup for the event. Thanks to all who have already signed up to help honor all of our veterans.
The traditional Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, in the FFV Clubhouse. There will be turkey provided, and those attending are asked to bring side dishes or desserts to add to the meal. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, games, prizes, and lots of fun. Sign up in the lobby of the clubhouse if you will be willing to cook one of the turkeys provided. This promises to be a very special time for any of our neighbors who will not be away visiting family.
All in all, there are many activities to be enjoyed during the month of November. We hope that those who call Fairfield Village, “the lively place filled with lovely (celebratory) people,” home will participate and enjoy this special time of the year. Many of our “snowbirds” have returned and will be joining others in these activities. We welcome them back and will enjoy rekindling friendships.
Please remember to thank and to pray for all of our first responders, medical personnel, and military members during this month of Thanksgiving. We know and fully appreciate the sacrifices these folks make for us every single day.
Be grateful! Be happy! Be safe!
