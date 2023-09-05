It’s been quite a while since Fairfield Village (FFV) neighbors gathered socially, but they did on Labor Day afternoon in our welcoming clubhouse.
The traditional gathering was a potluck cookout and the turnout was outstanding. Everyone seemed to enjoy seeing friends and enjoying great food and conversation.
The accompanying photos show some of our “Villagers” interacting with others and some just smiling for the camera.
Hopefully now that summer is winding down and our many snowbirds will be returning, we’ll have more social activities and lots of time to enjoy good neighbors.
Remember to watch for our children and the school buses now that school is back in session.
Also say a prayer, if you’re so inclined, for our first-responders, our military and their families. Please pray for our country with so much violence and evil trying to destroy our beautiful nation. God has blessed us, and we owe it to Him to stand for what is right and good.
Have a great and safe week!
