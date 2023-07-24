When we stop to think about it, the really big things in life are usually a combination of lots of little things. We say that Fairfield Village is “a lively place filled with lovely people,” and that’s true.
Also, the truth is that there are many kind people doing thoughtful things every day, and often we just take those things for granted. A closer look shows that these gestures add up to the big reputation that Fairfield Village has earned as a community of “lovely people.”
Just this last week, your reporter has seen at least three actions on my own street that testifies to the neighborly things that people do just because of the kind of people that they are.
One of our most senior neighbors spent a few days in the hospital. Upon her return to her home, a stream of caring friends and neighbors were seen dropping by for just short visits. Some brought little gifts or treats, but no one stayed so long that it would have tired our friend.
With all the wind and rain, there’ve been many small limbs that have fallen from our beautiful oak trees. Two relatively big branches had blown into the middle of our street.
As I was returning home from an appointment, I saw them and realized this wasn’t only an inconvenience but also a hazard. As I parked my car, I saw an 80-plus-year-old neighbor lady moving those branches out of the street and securing them so that they didn’t interfere with pedestrians, golf carts or cars. That was a lovely bit of community service.
That same rainy, windy weather can send trash cans rolling down the streets. Not only did I see a neighbor chasing down one of those rolling cans this week, but I also recalled the times that others on my street and I make it a habit to retrieve those wayward containers. Often neighbors walking by will stop and carry the cans back from the curb just because it’s a helpful thing to do. That’s definitely a sign of a friendly community.
As I said before, many small, kind gestures add up to making a neighborhood be a very special and comfortable place to live. It’s a very big thing to know that our neighbors are also our friends and can be counted on to help each other.
The extreme heat has, no doubt, put a strain especially on our first responders. They and our medical personnel stand ready to be lifesavers that we count on so often. Our U.S. military forces train daily and stay prepared to serve in many kinds of emergencies. We appreciate all these dedicated individuals.
As mentioned, the heat has been oppressive this year, and we all must remember that one of the best things we can do is be conscious of the dangers of dehydration. Drinking lots of water is more vital now, but it’s also necessary regardless of the weather. Let’s stay hydrated and healthy.
From Fairfield Village, we send wishes for a wonderful summer 2023.
Be healthy! Be happy! Be blessed!
