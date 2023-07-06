Expand your campsite culinary repertoire

Hiking and camping opportunities heat up when the weather warms. Come summer, individuals feel compelled to load up their campers or pack their tents and enjoy some forested paradise.
Meals are a consideration when camping. Certainly frankfurters or sandwiches can get you by in a pinch, but for avid campers, it helps to have a more diverse array of recipes at the ready, which can really enhance the camping experience. Consider this recipe “Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork” courtesy of “The New Trailside Cookbook” (A Firefly Book) by Kevin Callan and Margaret Howard.
Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork
Serves 8
Sauce
1 cup chili sauce
1/3 cup Dijon or grainy mustard
1/3 cup liquid honey
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons paprika
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 cups sliced onions
3 to 4 pounds frozen pork shoulder roast, thawed after roast
2 cups chopped apples
Large ciabatta rolls, onion or crusty buns, mashed potatoes, or rice
At home: Mix together the chili sauce, mustard, honey, chili powder, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, paprika, and garlic. Store in a tightly sealed container or freeze for longer storage.
At camp: Place onions in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Thaw pork, place over onions; top with apples. Pour sauce over meat and apples. Cover and cook on medium heat for 4 hours or until meat is tender and starts to fall apart. Remove meat from oven and place` on a large plate. Using two forks, shred meat along its length. Stir meat back into sauce. Serve on rolls, or as desired.
