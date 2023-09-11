Science teaches us that when we exercise, endorphins are released, putting us in a happier mood. However, this high doesn’t last long. While working out the larger muscle groups, such as the quadriceps in the legs or biceps in the arms, may make your body feel good in the moment, stress creeps back into your neck as soon as you return to your everyday routine. Mental health is easily overlooked when our schedules are packed with work and daily routines. Allocating time for ourselves, even just a few minutes a day, may seem minimal, but it can be very beneficial!
So, how can we exercise and release stress simultaneously? One possibility is the Pilates method!
Pilates is renowned as a form of exercise that lengthens and tones the muscles. The primary focus is on the abdominals, but classes on the Reformer equipment provide a full-body workout. Furthermore, did you know that Pilates helps reduce stress, lower blood pressure, and centers the body? It’s a method of mind-body awareness that engages the muscles, specifically the stabilizing muscles that support the joints and reduce joint pain. Pilates goes beyond mere exercise; it’s a form of natural stress management. By focusing on breathing, the heart rate slows, the muscles can relax, and the nervous system calms down.
The next time you feel stress creeping in, remember to relax your shoulders, take a deep breath, and slowly exhale the tension out of your body.
