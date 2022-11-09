Exciting things are happening in Downtown Inverness

Located in the Depot District of Inverness’ Liberty Park, the historic and newly renovated Inverness Train Station is now home to a family-friendly game room, bar & café.
The Train Station game room, featuring duckpin bowling, tabletop shuffleboard, hookey, corn hole and many classic board games, is designed to be enjoyed by the entire family as you stroll through downtown Inverness.
The Train Station café serving personal-size pizza, soft-serve ice cream, coffee and a variety of small snacks will hold you over after biking the Withlacoochee State Trail, walking Liberty/Wallace Brooks Park, or playing in the playground.
Originally built in 1892 as part of the Atlantic Coast Line railroad, the Train Station has seen its share of activity & history in Inverness. It has, once again, become a center of gathering. Please note the rafters in the games side of the Train Station as they can and continue to tell the entire story.
Hours of operation:
Tuesday – Thursday
10am-8pm
Friday & Saturday
10am-10pm
Sunday
10am-7pm
Monday
Closed
We look forward to seeing you!
