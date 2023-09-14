As the calendar inches toward fall, Floridian gardeners are turning their attention to the unique task of preparing their yards and gardens for winter in the Sunshine State.
In the northern regions of the United States, the arrival of autumn signifies a time for gardens to enter hibernation, but in Florida, the gardening season continues year-round, with a few special considerations.
Craig at Color Country Nursery, a seasoned Florida gardener, shares his expert tips on how to keep a garden thriving during the mild Florida winter. First on his checklist is trimming palm trees. Removing dead fronds isn't just an aesthetic choice; it's also about safety. In winter storms, loose fronds can become dangerous projectiles.
Pruning tropical plants is another essential step in maintaining a lush garden during the winter months. Craig meticulously trims his plants to ensure they continue to flourish as temperatures drop. He also inspects his irrigation system, adjusting it to reduce watering during the cooler season, as Florida's humidity tends to stay relatively high.
One vital aspect of Florida gardening is amending the sandy soil with organic matter. Craig gathers fallen leaves and mulches them to enrich the soil, providing his plants with the nutrients they need for healthy growth. To combat the longer nights of winter, he sets up colorful LED lights that not only illuminate the garden but also create a warm and welcoming ambiance.
For protection against unexpected chilly nights, Craig covers her more delicate plants with frost cloth, an essential shield against frost damage. With these precautions in place, he looks forward to enjoying her vibrant oasis while the rest of the country battles winter's chill.
Floridian gardeners like Craig are well-prepared to meet the challenges of winter, proving that even in a climate as unique as Florida's, gardening is a year-round passion.
