Everyone has a hero. Whether it be a family member, friend, pet or fictional character. Every hero has a purpose. Healthcare Heroes help people by healing and saving lives. They always put themselves first, they see problems and solve them no matter what it takes.
These special heroes are individuals and organizations that make a difference in the health and well-being of people you know, people in our community.
Healthcare Heroes was created by the Citrus County Chronicle – and this year with the support of Gardner Audiology, Diamond Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Eagle Buick GMC, Meadowcrest Family Physicians, Nature Coast Clinical Research – and various other co-sponsors who help give recognition to those who promote innovation, demonstrate excellence, provide comfort and educate the community about living a lifestyle that enhances the value and quality of life.
11 categories were selected this year (see the accompanying index), nominations were accepted online and 11 winners were selected, in 10 categories, by a panel of judges shown at the bottom of this page. A team of two ladies in one office was nominated this year for the Administrative Excellence award. The eleventh category, Reader’s Choice, was selected by our readers.
Those winners were honored Friday, Aug. 11, at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club as part of the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
The winners are profiled in this special section. These are some amazing stories which demonstrate how these Healthcare Heroes give of themselves with little or no expectation or acknowledgement, work long hours and face plenty of obstacles to help their patients. Enjoy the stories and learn a little bit about the heroes right here in our community.
