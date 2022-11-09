EVENTS & HAPPENINGS
|Nov. 17
|Teen's Night Out
|5:30 pm
|- 7:00 pm
|Nov. 18
|Car Cruise-In
|5:00 pm
|- 8:00 pm
|Nov 19-20
|Festival of the Arts
|9:30 am
|- 4:30 pm
|Dec. 2
|Movie in the Park
|6:00 pm
|- 8:00 pm
|Dec. 3
Market at the Depot
|9:00 am
|- 1:00 pm
|Dec. 3
|Light Up the Lake
|5:00 pm
|- 8:00 pm
|Dec. 15
|Teen's Night Out
|5:30 pm
|- 7:00 pm
|Dec. 16
|Car Cruise-In
|5:00 pm
|- 8:00 pm
|Dec. 17
|Market at the Depot
|9:00 am
|- 1:00 pm
Tower Tunes Every Wednesday from
12:00 - 2:00 pm at The Depot Pavilion
NOVEMBER 2022
LIVE PERFORMANCES ON STAGE
Citrus High School Presents: Radium Girls
|Show times:
|Wednesday, November 9
|at 7:30 pm
|Thursday, November 10
|at 7:30 pm
|Friday, November 11
|at 7:30 pm
Woodview Players Presents: The Charitable Sisterbood
|Show times:
|Friday, November 25
|at 7:00 pm
|Saturday, November 26
|at 7:00 pm
|Sunday, November 27
|at 2:00 pm
FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS INTERACTIVE ART SHOW
Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20
FREE EVENT - COMEDY SHOW
Comedy on the Square, Presented by Grant Toliver
Saturday, November 12 at 7:00 pm
MOVIES
|Nov. 6
|Nightmare Before Christmas
|Nov. 13
|The Mask
