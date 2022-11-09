Cooter Turtles

After walking or cycling the trail or enjoying the park, take a seat at the City of Inverness newly painted Cooter Turtles.

EVENTS & HAPPENINGS

Nov. 17 Teen's Night Out  5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Nov. 18 Car Cruise-In  5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nov 19-20 Festival of the Arts  9:30 am - 4:30 pm
Dec. 2 Movie in the Park  6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec. 3

 Market at the Depot 

 9:00 am - 1:00 pm
Dec. 3 Light Up the Lake  5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec. 15 Teen's Night Out  5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Dec. 16 Car Cruise-In  5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dec. 17 Market at the Depot 9:00 am - 1:00 pm

Tower Tunes Every Wednesday from

12:00 - 2:00 pm at The Depot Pavilion

Valerie Theatre - For Movies, Show Times & Tickets

Visit: valerietheatre.org

Beige Free Modern Valentine's Day Love Coupons, Tickets Printable Flyer - final use

 

NOVEMBER 2022

LIVE PERFORMANCES ON STAGE

Citrus High School Presents: Radium Girls

Show times:Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 pm 
 Thursday, November 10 at 7:30 pm 
 Friday, November 11 at 7:30 pm 

Tickets for Radium Girls are available at https://www.citrusschools.org/cms/

Woodview Players Presents: The Charitable Sisterbood

Show times:Friday, November 25at 7:00 pm
 Saturday, November 26at 7:00 pm
 Sunday, November 27at 2:00 pm

FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS INTERACTIVE ART SHOW

Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20

FREE EVENT - COMEDY SHOW

Comedy on the Square, Presented by Grant Toliver

Saturday, November 12 at 7:00 pm

MOVIES

Nov. 6 Nightmare Before Christmas
Nov. 13 The Mask

