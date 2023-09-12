Can I let you in on a little secret? Marion County is currently experiencing an explosion of growth. Alright, I’ll admit it – it’s not exactly a secret.
Over the past decade, this vibrant county has witnessed an astounding surge in new home construction, the arrival of national retail giants and the establishment of logistics centers, all contributing to its transformation.
For more than a quarter of a century, the Marion Citizen has remained your trusted source for community news. Long before Highway 200 expanded into a six-lane thoroughfare, the Marion Citizen embarked on a simple yet noble mission: to deliver crucial community news, penned by our very own community members.
In the coming weeks, you’ll see a shift in the delivery of the Marion Citizen. The cost to print and deliver 20,000 free newspapers to every community on the Highway 200 and Highway 40 corridors has become insurmountable. While our delivery will be more geographically concentrated, rest assured, everyone will still have the opportunity to receive the printed newspaper.
In the early days of the Marion Citizen, we embarked on this journey with just 9,000 newspapers, striving to cover all the communities along Highway 200. These free newspapers were distributed by a dedicated team of volunteers who traversed the neighborhoods on golf carts.
As time went by, our coverage extended to encompass more communities, our distribution network expanded, and we found ourselves printing over 20,000 free newspapers.
As Marion County continued its remarkable growth story, the dynamics of our newspaper underwent a significant transformation. Today, we proudly present smcitizen.com, an outstanding online platform housing all our stories, alongside a complete digital replica of our beloved printed newspaper.
Additionally, our commitment to engaging with our readers led us to establish an active presence on Facebook, enabling us to connect and disseminate essential information more effectively.
The era of community members delivering newspapers on golf carts, a labor of love for our volunteers, has evolved into a professionally managed network of paid newspaper carriers. This shift reflects our dedication to delivering the news that matters to you, our valued readers.
As many have experienced, even finding reliable paid delivery agents has been challenging. That is one of the reasons we’ll be concentrating our delivery to a smaller geographic region.
Not only has the way we deliver the Marion Citizen changed, but the business of newspapers has changed as well. Just as you have experienced in your own life, costs have risen significantly in the past 25+ years.
Our costs to produce the newspaper have always been covered by our local advertisers. In turn, our readers have been incredibly supportive of the local business community.
In the coming weeks, you’ll see flyers and ads in our newspaper inviting you to become a paid subscriber of the Marion Citizen. We have a dedicated team of professional journalists and community correspondents who provide you with incredibly useful news and advertising information. I would encourage you to consider requesting a paid subscription.
The introductory rate is exceptionally affordable at just $19.99 for the first year. That’s only $0.38 per week, ensuring more consistent and timely delivery, as we’ll be able to mail your newspaper directly to you.
Soon, the following communities will no longer receive the complimentary edition of the Marion Citizen delivered to your driveway: Marion Landing, Majestic Oaks, JB Ranch, Hardwood Trails, Countryside Farms, Ocala Palms, and Marco Polo.
In this fast-paced world of progress, the Marion Citizen remains a steadfast guardian of the community spirit that defines Marion County. Our commitment to delivering quality journalism, forged over the years, remains as unwavering as ever. As we adapt to the changing times, one thing remains constant: our dedication to providing you with the information you need to navigate this exciting landscape of growth.
You can reach our newspaper delivery team at 352-854-3986 to request your paid newspaper. Together, we’ll continue to write the story of our remarkable community, embracing change as we move forward into this new chapter.
