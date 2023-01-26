Teaching is one of the most critical professions in shaping today’s youth into tomorrow’s leaders. And the profession is in crisis. Teacher shortages in Florida are a growing concern for our state. State statistics indicate there are over 5,000 teacher vacancies in Florida, which represents a 21 percent increase over the past year. We have been facing a teacher shortage for some time, but it has reached a peak in the past year. Reasons cited include low pay, high levels of testing and a lack of support for new teachers. These shortages are especially acute in the subject areas of science, math, special education and English as a second language.
Low teacher pay tends to be seen as the primary reason for the shortages. Florida’s average teacher salaries rank 49th in the country, according to the Florida Education Association. In an effort to address this issue, Gov. Ron DeSantis is requesting the Legislature to set aside $1 billion dollars for teacher pay increases this session.
But salaries are not the only factor involved. Because of the pandemic, students have fallen behind academically and teachers are playing catch up with student learning.
Vacancies have caused larger class sizes, which makes instruction more difficult.
In recent years, enrollment in college education programs has plummeted. Cited as a reason for the shortages is teacher dissatisfaction with the profession. This is based on the perception that little value is placed on the efforts and work of the teachers; there is a lack of proper resources; and restrictions have been placed on innovative teaching in the classroom.
It also appears that there is a growing lack of respect by parents and students for the important role that teachers play in our society. Violence in the school system is a growing concern as well. One has only to think of the 6-year-old child who recently brought a gun to school and shot his teacher.
The Citrus County School System is facing the challenge of teacher shortages but the issue is not quite as severe as other counties. At the beginning of the school year, there were certified teachers in every classroom. Changing circumstances through the year currently reflect 40 to 45 vacant positions in the county. Some individuals determined that teaching was not for them and left the system. There are teachers who are on leave due to illness or other personal reasons. To deal with these vacancies, the district has placed Teachers on Special Assignment in the classrooms as well as using long-term substitute teachers.
To address the issue in the short term, the district will be hosting a Career Fair Day on Feb. 8 at the College of Central Florida in Lecanto. Representatives from all areas of the school system will be present with information about all available jobs in the system. The public is invited to attend and will be able to make application for employment at that time.
The School District also plans to travel to Pennsylvania, which has a surplus of teachers to interview, and hire recruits to come to Citrus County.
In the future the School System is giving consideration to creating a Teacher Academy, which would fast track students who are interested in education as their chosen profession. This appears to be a creative approach to dealing with the teacher shortage issue.
While the Citrus County School System is facing teacher shortages, the School Board, superintendent and administrative staff are forward thinking in working to minimize teacher vacancies. We commend them for using inspired solutions to deal with the issue.
