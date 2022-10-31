There’s no denying that Roxanne Groomes, a substitute bus driver for the Citrus County School District, made a poor choice in judgement, leading to a 10-day suspension spread out across three months.
A school district report confirmed Groomes told a rowdy bus full of middle and high school students, she was “a serial killer, I am going to kill you all.” Groomes told district officials it was done in jest, a dose of sarcasm. Groomes choose the wrong place, wrong time to try her hand at stand-up comedy.
But Groomes’ behavior isn’t the lone issue at hand.
According to the report, Groomes and bus aide Terri Hull told district officials students were loud, rambunctious, defiant and yelled and cussed at the driver and aide.
Hull stated that “as soon as middle school got on, they were wound up so much the bus rocked.”
While the bus driver is the one being punished, this is more than a driver issue, this is a parent issue too.
Those on the bus who were causing the ruckus also created safety issues for the driver, aide and other students, and were being respectful. Where are the parents to reprimand their children?
The problem in today’s society is there are a lot of parents who don’t want to parent or take responsibility for the actions of their children. This is a prime example of one such incident.
Perhaps the best practice the school district can implement is to partner with law enforcement to teach general principles about safety and the behavior expected from them when riding a bus. They should also require parents to sign a sheet indicating that both they and their children know what is expected and if those rules are broken, the student will be subject to a temporary ban from riding the bus.
Does that create an inconvenience for working-class parents? Yes. Does their children’s behavior create issues on the school bus? Again, yes.
While we applaud the School District for its tact in handling the situation, Groomes isn’t the lone party who should have received a suspension in this incident.
