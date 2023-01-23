Three decades ago, Hurricane Andrew slammed into Southeast Florida destroying more than 63,500 houses, damaging more than 124,000, causing $27.3 billion in damage (equivalent to $53 billion in 2021 dollars), and leaving 65 people dead.
Hurricane Andrew’s catastrophic destruction was a graphic testament to the chaos and human suffering that inevitably occurs when disaster planning doesn’t get the high priority attention it warrants.
Since the shock and awe of Hurricane Andrew, Florida has been in the forefront nationally with legislative and rule-making efforts aimed at better disaster preparedness and response planning. But as Florida’s most recent major hurricanes have again demonstrated, disaster planning must be continuously fine-tuned.
Pointing to recovery issues that have arisen from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Florida’s Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie recently proposed four changes to state lawmakers for fine-tuning the state’s disaster planning.
With 8,436 miles of coastline, 25,949 miles of rivers, and over 1 million registered recreational vessels, derelict boats pose a disaster risk, as well as an impediment to recovery. As such, Guthrie wants to reduce the timeframe for removing derelict boats, especially given that boats left derelict for more than 45 days may no longer warrant FEMA funding.
Guthrie also suggested lawmakers require local governments to have pre-storm contracts covering all aspects of debris removal. With no uniform process presently in place, navigating the removal of private or commercial property debris; demolition, vegetative and construction debris; vehicles and vessels, is unnecessarily time consuming and disjointed.
Noting that a state created website for Hurricane Ian victims to self-report that they were safe or to check on an individual had “multitudes of individuals, multitudes of private sector organizations, trying to get their hands on that data,” Guthrie has asked lawmakers to shield the names of disaster victims from public records to protect them from exploitation.
Lastly, Guthrie wants lawmakers to add more specificity as to the use of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund recently created as a primary funding source for the governor to prepare or respond to a disaster during a declared state of emergency.
Guthrie’s proposed tweaks are both logical and needed. Beyond a doubt, they enhance disaster preparedness and response by reducing losses from hazards, providing prompt assistance to victims, and facilitating rapid recovery.
Accordingly, state lawmakers are urged to translate Guthrie’s thoughtful proposals into legislative action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.