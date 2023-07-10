The Wakulla News recently featured Dave Pienta, a local resident who acquired his pilot’s license after a 20 year hiatus. Editor Katherine Lilly reached out to Pienta for an interview where he shed light on the challenges he faced during his pursuit of the coveted pilot’s license. Lilly delved into Pienta’s inspiring story, eager to share his experience with the community.
Pienta’s excitement to share his knowledge with Lilly was undeniable. An invitation to join him for a flight experience in his newly acquired wings soon followed, and both eagerly marked their calendars for noon on Thursday, June 29. As they headed to the Tallahassee International Airport where North Florida Aviation Center is located, Pienta provided an impromptu lesson on the effects of summer heat on aviation, enlightening Lilly on the correlation between rising temperatures and the thinning of air, which affects a plane’s ability to take flight.
Arriving at the NFAC, Pienta and Lilly navigated through the facility, equipping Lilly with a headset to ensure clear communication during their flight. They made their way out to their reserved plane, a 1976 PIPER PA-28-151 called “Bumblebee.”
With a meticulous eye for detail, they conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft, following a comprehensive checklist to ensure every component was in optimal condition. Fuel levels, engine checks, and a meticulous examination of the aircraft’s structure were just some of the steps they took to ensure a safe and smooth journey.
Once satisfied with the aircraft’s readiness, Pienta and Lilly boarded the plane, securing their headsets and engaging in pre-flight checks. With a turn of the key, the engine roared to life, and after confirming the gauges and obtaining clearance from Air Traffic Control, Pienta taxied the plane towards the runway.
As the speed increased, the plane hesitated to take flight, struggling against the warm air. Undeterred, Pienta increased the speed, defying the challenges imposed by the weather. Finally, with a burst of determination, the aircraft lifted off the ground, providing a bumpy but unforgettable ride. Pienta’s seamless communication with Air Traffic Control reassured Lilly, solidifying her trust in his piloting skills.
Heading westward, their eyes took in the stunning landscape below. The lush farmlands, dense clusters of trees, and quaint communities passed beneath them, showcasing the hidden beauty of the Florida Panhandle. From their vantage point, they marveled at the sight of swimming pools shimmering in the backyards of homes and the breathtaking expanse of Lake Seminole.
After landing at the Marianna Municipal Airport, a small airport devoid of Air Traffic Control, Pienta and Lilly took a brief respite before embarking on their return journey to Tallahassee.
Upon arriving back in Tallahassee, Pienta executed a “touch and go” landing, deftly touching the runway before accelerating and taking off again.
Circling above the Tallahassee International Airport, anticipation built as they prepared for their final descent. The plane collided with warm pockets of air and a strong wind that Pienta had to take into account, but the pair landed safely. As they disembarked, Lilly’s excitement was palpable. Overwhelmed by the experience, she exclaimed, “I can’t believe we just did that! What an incredible adventure!”
This unforgettable escapade planted a seed in the minds of staff members of The News. Inspired by the unique hobbies and skill sets of the county’s residents, The News has decided to launch a new column called “Wakulla at Play.” This regular feature will celebrate the intriguing passions and pursuits of the people of Wakulla County, showcasing the diverse range of activities and talents that contribute to the vibrant fabric of the community.
