Bell
EGGSTRAVAGANZA and Spring Festival – April 8
The ENTIRE Community & surrounding communities are invited to join us for the 2nd Annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA & Spring Festival. It’s going to be BIG! It grows every year, & you want to be there! This is a FREE EVENT & fun for the whole Family! Sat April 8 9a – 12p. Sansei Shuri International, 1639 Paris Street, Bell.
Chiefland
Community Egg Hunt – April 2
The largest community egg hunt in the tri-county area. Over 40,000 candy-filled eggs. Just bring a basket or a bag to gather up all the eggs. This is a free event. Sunday, April 2nd 4p-6p at Strickland Park & Recreation in Chiefland.
First United Methodist Church of Chiefland – April 2 – 9: April 2 – Palm Sunday, 10:00 am; April 6 – Maundy Thursday at 6:00pm; April 7 – Good Friday at 6pm; April 9 – Sunrise service at 6:45am; April 9 – Easter service at 10:00am. FUMCC is located at 707 North Main Street, Chiefland.
Fanning Springs
Easter Egg Hunt – April 7
Tri-County Nursing Home will hold a Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 7 at noon. It is free to the public. The location is 7280 FL-26, Trenton.
A Community Easter Sunrise Service – April 9
On Sunday, April 9, beginning at 7 a.m. at Fort Fanning Outdoor Amphitheater. We invite you to join us as we gather again together to proclaim “He IS Risen indeed!” After the service Joppa Baptist Church invites everyone to a Covered Dish Breakfast Fellowship at their church building at 7530 NW 165th Street, Trenton, Florida. Want more information? Please call Fanning Springs Community Church at 352-463-2602
Moose Lodge Easter Egg Hunt – April 9
Easter Sunday at 1 Fanning Springs Moose Lodge is hosting an Easter party for the kids. Egg hunt, games, prizes. Easter bunny will be there. Free food and candy for kids and pics with the bunny. 8231 NW 167th Pl, Fanning Springs.
Williston
Annual Easter Egg Hunt – April 1
Starting at 11:00 am we will have activities, an egg hunt, FREE hotdogs, chips and a drink. Please join us for some Springtime fun! John Henry Park 396 NW 1st Ave, Williston. – BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket)
Easter Egg Hunt at Amber Brooke Farms – April 1
Join us to celebrate Easter during our 10,000 Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1st from 10AM to 5PM. Bring your own baskets to fill. This is a paid event. Please visit https://amberbrookefarms.com/ for details.
