In 1885, a small number of people met under the oak trees and organized a Methodist church. After many changes and over 137 years of dedicated service to Marion and Citrus counties, First Methodist Church of Dunnellon decided to make another change. Due to several significant theological differences with the United Methodist Church, the congregation voted to leave the denomination.
Senior Pastor Eddie Fulford and the congregation then joined the Global Methodist Church, a newly formed traditional Methodist denomination.
Transition to the new denomination is ongoing but has already energized our leadership and members to worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly. Attendance is growing, new Bible studies have been started, our local mission support has been reenergized, and our support for our sister-churches in Cuba and Honduras continue to spread the gospel in those remote locations.
We recently established a Celebrate Recovery program, providing a safe place for all to find community and freedom from the issues that are controlling lives in a negative manner. The program focuses on issues from addiction to anger management, codependency, eating disorders and other hang-ups and hurts that hamper our lives. New initiatives to reach young families include building relationships with our Harmony Preschool parents by providing scholarships for families in need and hosting monthly dinners for parents and children.
Our building committee is beginning to make plans for future expansion to host community events, youth sports and activities for young and old.
In other words, God is on the move at Dunnellon Methodist! We hope to see you there soon, and don’t forget to watch our services on Facebook or check with us on dunnellonmethodist.org to see our upcoming contemporary music events and all that goes on at the newly branded Dunnellon Methodist, a Global Methodist Congregation!
