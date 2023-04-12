This is one of those things that is difficult to write, but I’ll start by saying that some things just need to be said, and I hope I am able to appropriately convey in words the loss that Doris Magursky’s passing in February is to the community of Dunnellon. And I hope what I have to say will inspire others, whether you’ve lived here “forever” or not, to find a way to be a part of the good in our community.
I’ll also preface by saying here that since the publishing of “Dunnellon: Boomtown of the 1890s: The Story of Rainbow Springs and Dunnellon” by J. Lester Dinkins in 1969, no other history of Dunnellon has been published. We’re long overdue, and the gathering and cataloging of information that occurs is due in part to the efforts of Doris Magursky. Without her, there might not be a greater Dunnellon Historical Society where a handful of people meet on Tuesday mornings to preserve Dunnellon history.
It’s also fitting that the celebration of life for Doris was exactly one week before the 50th anniversary of the town’s Boomtown Days celebration, which occurs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday in historic downtown Dunnellon. Doris helped at probably every Boomtown Days and other town festivals from the time of her arrival in Dunnellon until right before the pandemic.
It’s hard to believe she arrived in Dunnellon in 1992 and had not lived here her whole life. In the 30 years she was here, she was involved in more things than it seems possible for one person to do. Without a doubt, in retirement, Doris must’ve worked the equivalent of two or more full-time jobs. She was working a full day every Tuesday volunteering at the Dunnellon Chamber when I officially met her. But long before I really knew who she was, Doris and I worked Santa gigs together at many holiday festivals. I was the photographer, and she was Mrs. Claus, a role she took very seriously.
We had some fun at the Chamber together, too, and Doris was never afraid to share her perspective. She would tell me how things had been done in the past, and we worked together to try and make those things execute more smoothly with some adjustments, while still retaining the important traditions upon which our small-town community thrives. There was no better orientation to the job as Chamber director than the one I received from Doris, Mary Jo Haley and Vicki Balser.
One of my favorite new traditions that was a joint Julie-Doris invention was the cookie exchange. We started to talk about a Christmas party, and Doris had never heard of a cookie exchange. Once I suggested it, she first shared that the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society Train Depot would be the perfect place to host it. But then a few days later, she’d changed her mind and said she felt it should be hosted at her house.
Sure enough, that was the perfect place, because Doris loved Christmas. She has so many decorations everywhere. I think we fit about 40 people in her house and 40 cookie platters in her dining room that year. I’m so glad the Historical Society still carries on the tradition of having a cookie exchange.
At some point, Doris couldn’t come to the Chamber anymore. She had some medical issues that prevented her from being the “Energizer Bunny” she was often described as. She really missed helping. So we tried to find tasks she could do at home, and we invited her to come in for special occasions. She loved helping with the centerpieces for the awards dinners.
Family and friends celebrated the life of Doris Magursky at the Greater Dunnellon Historical Society Train Depot on Saturday, April 8. So many great stories were shared that day, and I hope all of us feel her presence any time we enter that place.
It’s hard for me to believe that Doris has left this world. It’s hard to believe someone with her energy and determination would ever not be with us. Doris got so much done here in our community.
I sure hope when the next person steps up to finish writing the history of Dunnellon, Doris Magursky’s name will be in there to honor her for all the work she did for the Dunnellon community.
Julie Mancini is a former director of the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association and a retired educator. Her business is Julie Mancini Photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.