Donald W. Fingar, age 96, of Citrus Springs, Florida, was born May 19, 1926 in Penn Yan, New York, son of John and Dorothy (Pepper) Fingar. He died April 4, 2023 in Inverness, Florida.
On Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Beverly Hills Chapel of Hooper Funeral Homes the family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:30 am and the Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 am. Following the service interment will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Donald W Fingar’s honor please chose your favorite charity in his memory. To send online condolences please visit www.Hooper FuneralHome.com.
Donald served in the US Marine Corps veteran during World War ll and achieved the rank of Sergeant. After the service Donald worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator in the Construction field. Donald Fingar was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers – Local Union 832. In 1994 Donald moved to Citrus Springs, Florida from Bath NY. He was a member of VFW Post #4864, Citrus Springs, Fl.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Arthur, Morris & Carl; 1 sister Dory Machuga; loving wife Evva Jeanne Fingar; 2 sons: William “Billy” Fingar and James” Jimmy” Fingar. He is survived by Daughter-in-Law Meredith Fingar of Ontario, NY, sister Betty Ackerson of Tuson, Arizona, guardian Patricia Lander of Old Town, FL and 4 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.
