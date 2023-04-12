We have an informational night for the parents of our English Language Learners (ELL) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in the Media Center. We will discuss the many academic and extracurricular activities that our ELL students can become involved in at Dunnellon Middle School, as well as our school’s academic mission and goals.
School Advisory Council
The School Advisory Council (SAC) is composed of parents, community members, students, and teachers who discuss current educational issues as well as how we can improve the Dunnellon Middle School experience. Parents are encouraged to attend any or all of our meetings.
If you’re interested in joining the SAC as a voting member, please contact Mary Bennett at 352-465-6720 to be added to the 2022-2023 SAC roster. We meet in the Media Center.
Eighth-Grade Dance
Dunnellon Middle School will celebrate our traditional Eighth-Grade School Dance 7-10 p.m. on April 22 at Dunnellon High School. Our theme for this year’s dance will be “Let’s Glow,” a symbol of the bright future that our students will bring to Dunnellon and its vicinity. This event will be a wonderful opportunity for students to have fun and improve and practice their social skills in a different environment.
The cost per student is $10 and will include: a DJ with a light show, a free photo booth, appetizers, and beverages. Please complete the Dunnellon Middle School 8th Grade Dance Agreement, make the payment at: https://marionschools.revtrak.net/r10/dms-8g-dance/, and get ready to GLOW!
Yearbook/Media Center
The 2023 Tiger Yearbook will ship and arrive the third week of May. Students who pre-ordered their yearbook will be the first to receive them. The remaining yearbooks will go on sale for $45. Purchase your yearbook from Ms. Wolfanger, our Media Specialist, any time before or after school.
In addition, Ms. Wolfanger would like to remind our students, with the help of their parents, to return all library books they may have checked out. It’s time for our media inventory. Thank you for your help in this matter.
Parent Portal
Parents, it’s not too late to sign up for the Parent Portal. This access allows you to view your students’ grades, homework assignments, communicate with your student’s teachers, as well as allowing you to be in control of your emergency contacts, in real time.
To sign up for the parent portal please come to the front office with picture identification. One login and password will give you access to all of your currently enrolled Marion County Public Schools students.
Be an active reader
Does your student ever turn the page of a book only to realize they’re not sure what they just read? Reading more mindfully can help them understand and remember important information. Try these tips.
Preview: Suggest your child scan for “coming attractions” before they read. Skimming subheadings, captions, charts, or diagrams can tell them what to expect. That way, their mind will be better prepared to take in the material.
Apply: Doing something with the information as they read can keep them engaged. They might draw a map showing locations of the scenes in a novel, for instance. Or they could make an outline of a textbook chapter. That will help them remember key details and see how facts are related.
Tip: When your child reads online, suggest that they turn off any notifications and close all windows except for the one they’re reading so they won’t get distracted.
For ideas on how to be an active reader, all of our students are welcome to see Ms. Wolfanger, our media specialist, to discuss how to get the most out of reading.
