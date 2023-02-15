Greetings! My name is Kim Heitmuller, and I’m the graduation coordinator at Dunnellon High School. I’ve been at Dunnellon High for five years as a school counselor and have come to love this school! This is truly the best high school in Marion County, in no small part, due to the generous support the Dunnellon Community has shown over the years.
I’m writing today to ask for your help. As the graduation coordinator, I’m responsible for raising money to help cover the cost of graduation. This year’s cost for graduation is approximately $7,500. This cost covers the World Equestrian Center venue, graduation programs, diploma covers, sheriff’s deputies, etc. It adds up quickly!
The World Equestrian Center has provided us with a wonderful venue over the last two years with more than enough space for family and friends.
I believe that our graduation ceremony stands out from all the others.
For example, organizations like Cannon Farm and Walmart have donated sunflowers and greenery to decorate the stage over the years. In fact, the high school that held their ceremony after ours last year kept our decorations for their ceremony! Community gestures such as this are what make this community so special, and with your help, our ceremony will continue to shine.
The Class of 2023 has been through some struggles during their high school experience due to COVID challenges and interruptions to their education, but these young people have worked hard to overcome these obstacles, and our Dunnellon family could not be prouder of their accomplishments.
I would sincerely appreciate your help if you are able to donate towards this cause. Together, we can make this the best graduation ever for our students and their families, a milestone to remember forever
Donations can be made either by check to Dunnellon High School to the attention of: Kim Heitmuller.
For a $250 donation, a business card recognition will be placed in the graduation program (please email a copy of your business card to Kimberly at heitmuller@marion.k12.flus).
For a $100 donation, you’ll receive your business name recognition in the graduation programs. Any other donation amount is greatly appreciated.
You can also submit your donation online at www.marionschools.net/dhs under “student services,” then “online payments,” then “graduation.”
Thank you in advance for your consideration, and may 2023 be a successful year for you and your business!
Kim Heitmuller is the Dunnellon High School Graduation Coordinator and 11th grade counselor.
