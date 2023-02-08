The economic health of our beloved small city of Dunnellon is in serious jeopardy. The City Council is actively reviewing an ordinance that would choke off vacation rentals. Considering the new costs the city would need to absorb, along with declining business revenues, taxes and property values, the financial outlook is dire.
In Spring of 2022, the Planning Commission took up an ordinance on Short Term Rentals (STRs). It was compiled from bits and pieces of other Florida cities, much bigger cities with much bigger budgets. State law says counties and cities cannot restrict the frequency or duration of rentals, but they’re allowed to regulate them. Make no mistake, burdensome, overreaching regulation is death by 1,000 cuts.
Visitors come to Dunnellon and spend approximately $200 per day. That’s a lot of money to our restaurants, grocery stores, shops and services we stand to lose if we lose vacation rentals. With fewer patrons, businesses need fewer workers, impacting jobs. When home values decline, so do property taxes. Lower tourist taxes to Marion County means less funding for our City budget for the essential services that are funded with tax revenues. It’s a downward spiral, financially, and a distraction from the things we should be doing!
Heavy handed regulation introduces costs we simply cannot afford. There are substantial costs to build a program to regulate vacation rentals, and to hire and train people to administer it. Worse yet – if the City Council decides to take on the burden of enforcing state statutes and inspecting homes annually for things like fire extinguishers, potable water, and smoke detectors, the costs would be outlandish for our small budget. How will we pay for the program and the ongoing enforcement? For a city still paying off $175,000 a year in debt payments for bad decisions made by the City Council 10 years ago, we should expect our Council members to scrutinize every dollar before they commit to new spending.
Dunnellon relies on ecotourism, supported by the comfortable and homey accommodations of vacation rentals. Vacation rental owners want to be good neighbors. We’re supportive of reasonable standards that are aimed to curb bad guest behavior. We are opposed to extraneous, burdensome regulation that duplicates State statutes and will be such a hassle, many vacation rentals will close. After all, bad guest behavior is at the core of the concerned residents who proposed the ordinance, not pool and fire safety.
Is there a middle ground of regulation that reduces the negative impact of rentals, encouraging tourism, and is cost-neutral to taxpayers? Yes, we think so. With simple registration, reasonable limits on headcount, and better communication on quiet hours, garbage, pets, and who to call when neighbors are concerned – we can reduce the negative effects of rentals and improve our community in meaningful ways.
This can be done simply, without misusing our taxpayer dollars by annual inspections enforcing regulations the State of Florida already has covered for vacation rentals.
The STR ordinance is now in the hands of the City Council, which will review and study it carefully before making decisions. Let’s hope they live by their mission “to assure the efficient management of all resources and delivery of quality municipal services.” Let’s hope they proceed with caution, focus on ways to make rentals better neighbors, and are thoughtful about the long-term impacts to tourism and our city’s financial health.
Let the City Council know what is important to you. Come to the workshops and regular city council meetings. Listen in, speak up, and be heard. This is an issue that affects us all.
-Katie Guice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.