David E. Burke, 79, died on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, FL. He was born into this life on Feb. 22, 1943, in Sheridan, Michigan, and was the son to the late Silas and Jean (Corlis) Burke.
David worked as a Police Officer and then worked and retired from Electrolux Company as a Warehouse Supervisor. In 2006, David and his wife, Suzanne made their home in Dunnellon. He was a member of the Nature Coast Carving Club and was a Christian by faith. David will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Suzanne Burke; his son, David E. Burke,II, (Raeanne), and his daughter, Kim Curry (Michael); his stepsons, Brett Darling, Mark Darling, and Brian Slott; his brothers, Michael Johnson (Pat) and James Johnson; his sisters, Laura Greenhoe (Skeeter), and Amy Cannon (Gordy); his several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made in David’s memory to the Key Training Center: 5399 W Gulf to Lake Hwy, Lecanto, FL 34461.
Messages of sympathy may be left on David’s obituary on the funeral home’s website, www.robertsof dunnellon.com
The family was planning a surprise birthday party on Feb. 22, 2023, but instead it’s going to be a celebration of life held that day at David’s home.
Care for David and his family is being provided by Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon.
