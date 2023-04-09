Daniel William Anderson, age 69, Hernando, FL passed away March 30, 2023 in Citrus Memorial Hospital. Dan was born in Portland, ME on July 6, 1953 to the late William I. and Amy (Fullerton) Anderson and moved to this area in 1994 from Maine.
He worked as a Diesel Mechanic for many years and practiced the profession of taxidermy as well. Daniel enjoyed hunting and outdoor live.
He is survived by 2 children, Claudette Smith of Hernando and Dwayne Anderson of Frankfort, KY; 2 sisters: Gladys Young of Hernando and Marylou Anderson of Scarborough, ME; 2 grandchildren: Tyler Currier and Justin Mills and two great-grandchildren: Hudson and Aurora Currier. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by two sisters: Cindy Anderson and Louise Anderson and his brother Joey Anderson.
As per Daniel’s request, there are no services scheduled. Private cremation arrangements under the care of Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home With Crematory, Inverness, FL
