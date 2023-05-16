On Friday, May 12, Tallahassee Community College honored two local law enforcement officers at the annual Heroes in Public Safety Celebration Banquet. Former Wakulla County Sheriff Donnie Crum was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Maj. Ray Johnson with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office was inducted into the TCC Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.
Born and raised in Wakulla County, Donnie Crum graduated in the last class from Sopchoppy High School in 1968. He went on to attend law enforcement classes at the Lively Law Enforcement Academy and attended Gulf Coast Junior College.
Crum began his law enforcement career in 1973 with the Sheriff’s Auxiliary. He then spent the next 35 years diligently working his way through the ranks of the WCSO. He worked as a Special Agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in domestic narcotic operations between 1985 and 1989 before returning home to assume the position of Major with WCSO. Later, he promoted to Undersheriff. The pinnacle of his career came when he was appointed as the Wakulla County Sheriff twice: the first as Interim Sheriff by former Gov. Charlie Crist and then as Sheriff by former Gov. Rick Scott in 2011. Crum served in this role until his retirement in 2013.
Crum attended the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute and became certified in the investigation and prosecution of Jamaican gangs. He was a proud member of the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the Florida Intelligence Unit, and a founding member of the extremely successful Big Bend Narcotics Task Force. Over the course of 38 years, he worked undercover with local, state, and federal agencies, including the Florida Marine Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which resulted in the seizure of drugs and money totaling millions of dollars. These operations led to the prosecution of hundreds of offenders and contributed to his lifelong and decorated law enforcement career.
Maj. Ray Johnson began serving the citizens of Wakulla County as a member of the WCSO in June of 1994. He has served for 29 years and counting, working in almost every division and position.
Johnson has been a corrections officer, a jail administrator, and a road patrol deputy, and he has worked serving civil papers. He is probably best known from his time serving as a School Resource Officer. Johnson began working in the Wakulla County Schools in 1996 and served as an SRO for more than 13 years at multiple local schools, touching the lives of thousands of students and community members.
Johnson is a Class Ten Commanders Academy graduate, and he sits on several civic boards in the community, including Wakulla Wellness Task Force, Operation Wakulla, Kiwanis Club, and Keep Wakulla County Beautiful. Currently, Johnson serves as major over the Community and Youth Services Unit, overseeing the WCSO’s active role at community functions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.