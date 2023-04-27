Create your native plant garden

Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. SE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.