I came across the “Six Types of Courage” by Wishing Well Today while cleaning out for the New Year.
Physical: to keep going with resiliency, balance and awareness.
Social: to be yourself unapologetically.
Moral: doing the right thing, even when it’s uncomfortable or unpopular.
Emotional: feeling all your emotions without guilt or attachment.
Intellectual: to learn, unlearn and relearn with an open and flexible mind.
Spiritual: living with purpose and meaning through a heart-centered approach towards all life and oneself.
There is so much division in our world, and yet we have the capacity to act with kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness to create unity within our community. We tend to be so rigid in our opinions and become angry when there is disagreement. Our teacher would say to use anger as necessary and then put it back in our pocket so that it doesn’t fester.
Here, I repeat what I wrote in July of last year: how we choose the words we put out into the universe.
Take for example the word “hate.” It’s such a loaded word and is used so casually in everyday parlance. How wonderful to choose an alternative, remembering that once we speak, we cannot take that back and often regret what we’ve said.
My husband, Andrew, always chose “no likey,” which has become quite widely used amongst our friends and is actually rather endearing. I likey that!
It reminds me of something that Thich Nhat Hanh said: “May your words be like flowers.”
Our words are powerful, and when we are thoughtful about their use, there is kindness and compassion. Everyone wants to be happy and peaceful, and it all starts with us. Be the example and let people see your light shine brightly.
As Michael Stillwater sang: “One by one, everyone comes to remember, we’re healing the world one heart at a time.”
Blessings of peace and love in this new year.
