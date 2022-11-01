This is quite amusing. But first... my dental hygienist is also a wonderful mental hygienist. I was telling her that Lama Surya Das thinks of meditation as mental hygiene, a form of mental floss that retards truth decay.
I was lamenting that I haven’t been sleeping well of late. With a big project underway, life at this moment is a little intense, and my monkey mind is working overtime.
Just now, I realized that part of this is due to the fact that I have been on scorpion patrol for the last couple of weeks. I recently found two in the house and remember being stung on the bottom several years ago. No likey! (I was able to carefully escort them out the front door.)
Today, I plugged the lanai holes with copper mesh.
Looking back, I’ve been walking around the bed and bathrooms in the middle of the night with a flashlight every time I get up, which is often. So I’m thinking that rather than insomnia, perhaps I’ve developed scorpion phobia. Go figure!
May we all sleep well with a calm mind and peaceful thoughts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.