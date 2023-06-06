It’s time to stop looking at both county-owned airports from just an aviation standpoint and start considering them as economic development drivers.
And time is of the essence
That was the consensus of county commissioners during a workshop Tuesday.
Because this was a workshop, commissioners could not vote. However, they instructed staff to hire a consultant to develop a strategic plan on how best to capitalize on the Crystal River and Inverness airport assets and what the county needs to do to improve conditions.
The estimated cost is $40,000 with the money possibly coming from economic development funds.
Everything will be on the table, including the building of needed hangars and the best use of land.
“We’ve got county airports that look like (county buildings),” said Frank Calascione, the county’s economic development director. “They need some sprucing.”
Without a plan going forward, “we’re flying blind,” Calascione said.
As Citrus County grows, it will attract more people and potential corporate executives – many coming by airplane. The airports, he said, are the first thing they see of the county.
”It’s that first impression,” County Commission Chairwoman Ruthie Schlabach said.
For example, building a welcome center at the airport might fly, Calascione said. Better signage could be an option.
Calascione said the consultant will provide “a roadmap” on how to proceed.
Much of the discussion focused on building much-needed hangars and the possibility of a public-private partnership.
Commissioner Rebecca Bays said she supports a consultant but also wants to stop talking and start moving on projects.
“We’ve been talking about economic development for a long time,” she said. “We just never seem to kick it forward.
“How many studies do we need?” Bays asked. ”We do them one after the other. Times change, boards change, employees change – we never seem to get anything moving forward.”
County commissioners expressed a sense of urgency to move forward quickly on hiring a consultant and get a workable plan.
“We have to be purposeful,” Schlabach said.
