A Month-Long Spectacle of Small-Town Magic and Cultural Extravaganza!
Halloween just got even better in the City of Inverness, Florida! The City of Inverness has teamed up with the Twistid Arts Initiative to create a fully immersive, month-long event entitled Cootertober!
Named after the City mascot, Sunny Cooter, Cootertober is an unforgettable month-long celebration that brings together the best of small-town charm and vibrant arts and culture. Featuring several themed weekends such as Cooter Concerts, Cooter Carnival, Cooterpocalypse, Cooterspooktacular, as well as numerous individual events, Cootertober has an incredible line up to cater to everyone!
Kicking off the month, on October 1st, will be the Cooter King & Queen pageant, which leads into the Cooter Music Festival on October 7th and 8th. Appearances include Jason Bieler, Jeff Scott Soto, and Vertical Horizon on October 7th, with The Kyle Ingram Trio and Howie Day on October 8th. Also on October 8th is the Cooter Carnival, featuring a wide assortment of local businesses providing homemade carnival games, a Cooter potato sack race, strolling acrobats, food trucks, face painters, a pumpkin design competition, and more!
Make sure to stop by the Valerie Theatre on October 6th and 7th to see: Humorween – with a variety of old-time radio shows live on stage, presented by Lewis & Young Entertainment!
Calling all cycling enthusiasts and nature lovers! On October 8th, we’ve got something for you as well! Mark your calendars for an unforgettable experience as Cycle Lacoochee sets forth on a remarkable journey. Rain or shine, this cycling event promises an exhilarating adventure through some of Florida’s most breathtaking landscapes. Details and registration are available at fotwst.org.
We’ve got a show-stopping weekend to follow lined up at the Valerie Theatre! Prepare to be amazed and entertained like never before as Cootertober brings you an enchanting evening of magic and laughter. On October 13th, at 6 & 8 pm, the internationally acclaimed magician Cesar Domico will take the stage once again, promising a show that will leave you spellbound.
For an evening of side-splitting laughter, mark your calendar for Cooter Comedy at the Valerie Theatre on October 14th at 7 pm, featuring an ensemble of several top-notch comedians, presented by host Richard Spires.
Get ready for an incredible weekend of live music at Liberty Park! On October 14th, Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience will transport you to the golden era of rock. Then, on October 15th, The Frontmen of Country will serenade you with the finest country hits. Both shows promise an unforgettable experience against the backdrop of Liberty Park’s beauty. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite.
Cooterpocalypse takes place on October 20-22nd. During this themed weekend, hoards of zombies will descend on the downtown Inverness area. Activities include a Zombie Prom on October 20th, a Zombie Run on October 21st, a Zombie Pub Crawl on October 21st and a Zombie Scavenger Hunt on October 22nd.
And, of course, on October 31st from 6-8:30 pm, is Cooterween. Cooterween is hosted by the Downtown Business Association and features a family-friendly, safe alternative to trick or treating, featuring DJ entertainment and a 12-and-under youth costume contest.
Cootertober is a full month of Cooter-iffic Halloween festivities and a one-of-a-kind immersive event. Be sure to mark your calendar, get your zombie looks ready, and prepare for spooktacular fun!
For more information on Cootertober and event details, please visit www.inverness.gov/685/cootertober
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.