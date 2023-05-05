In previous years the City has relied upon a main stay of a single weekend for Cooterfest and associated activities therein. With attendance waning in the most recent years of the festival, it became necessary to revisit the approach.
This year the City of Inverness will be partnering with Twistid Ink Art Initiative to bring forth a month-long set of events. Every weekend will be filled with activities and events that maintain the Cooter brand and recognizes the popularity of elements of premium musical acts and cultural arts to be known as Cootertober.
You will not want to miss out on this month-long series of events. More information will be coming along with schedules for the entire month of October. The City of Inverness looks forward to the community being part of this great new event.
