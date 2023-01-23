In a time where we are experiencing astronomical cost-of-living spikes, Food Check-Out Week is a great time to remind ourselves of how fortunate we are to live in the United States.
Food Check-Out Week occurs annually during the third week in February. Its goal is to celebrate the abundance of fresh and nutritious food available to consumers at affordable prices. The average American household will spend approximately 10.3 percent of their disposable income on food, which is the lowest of any country!
According to the USDA, an average family of four will have earned enough income to pay for their food supply for a whole year after seven weeks of working. Meanwhile, it takes an average of 100 work days just to pay for our taxes!
Here in Marion County, we are particularly fortunate. We have many families who still farm the land and produce local produce, meat, eggs, dairy products, and more! Recent studies conducted by the USDA. have shown that the “farmer’s share” of the food marketing bill from the grocery store or restaurant comes out to only 7.4 cents.
What a great thing it is to be able to purchase food from producers within our community over box stores, and pour back into our own local economy.
A quick Google search can instantly provide you with information on some of the many local farmers we have supplying local foods to our community. Many of these producers you can find on the weekend at one of the many farmer’s markets that happen around the county.
So the next time you’re grocery shopping, consider buying local and meeting the people who make it possible for us to have a sustainable food source.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.