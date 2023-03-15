"When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean – nothing more nor less," is the famous Humpty Dumpty quote that he decides for himself what words mean. Of course, Lewis Carroll's “Through the Looking Glass” and “Alice in Wonderland” was just classic satire/parody to lampoon the English social, cultural and political structure in 19th century England.
Alice in Wonderland responded with, "The question is whether you can make words mean different things – that's all." Humpty Dumpty replied. "The question is which is to be the master – that's all."
Unfortunately, the nonsense and chaos Alice encountered in Wonderland is becoming reality in present-day America, society.
Language is essentially a social function, and words get their meaning from the way they’re used by communities of language users. A nation and culture is defined by their borders, culture and language. Language and the proper use of definitions is very important and fundamental for a functioning society.
Segments of society can "label" Florida House Bill #1557, officially named and passed as the Parental Rights in Education Bill, as the “don't say gay bill,” but they’re using Humpty Dumpty logic. Humpty Dumpty's claim that he could decide for himself what words mean is wrong, this is why we have dictionaries.
An American President once answered a grand jury question with the statement, "It depends on what the meaning of is is." That pretty well sums up the issue.
Attempts to manipulate language to make private, political and social viewpoints is unacceptable in a civilized, orderly society. If one person or segment alone decides what words mean, it becomes impossible to identify mistaken uses. This is why we have rules of proper use of language. It’s fundamental to a successful society.
My preferred pronouns are handsome, smart and lucid. I think that would be easy for others to address me as such.
The first 10 amendments to the Constitution are referred to as the Bill of Rights in English colloquial conversation, as it conveys the essence of the amendments. If a progressive, socialist, anti-freedom group wanted to label the Bill of Rights the “10 Obstacles to Big Brother Good Government,” that would be their own private Humpty Dumpty definition of the first 10 amendments. That would work well in their private circle of society, but it’s a wrong definition made solely to confuse people, not to effectively communicate the issue.
Again, knowledge of policy, history, issues and common sense is what we should be addressing in the public arena. Low information citizens seem to stay with slogans, sound bites and buzz words instead of addressing the real issue or problem.
Parental rights – to be in control and aware of major decisions in their minor children's lives – is the issue and intent of HB 1557. I label opposition to this bill as “Enabling Weirdo's to Talk to Minors about Sex and Not Notify Parents.” Like Humpty, my words mean just what I want them to mean. America was founded on common sense, I hope we’re not losing that.
-Steve Swett, Dunnellon
