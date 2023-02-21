The other day, someone told me that some people did not approve of cleaning up the Rainbow River. They thought if we could just stop all the nitrate pollution from coming in, then the springs and river would magically clean and restore itself so we should just wait, then we wouldn’t have to do any work.
To me this doesn’t make any sense at all. Number one, hydrilla does not need a lot of nitrogen to grow, reducing nitrates levels coming out of the springs will not slow down hydrilla. Hydrilla can grow up to 17 feet long just about anywhere.
But let me take a moment to address some of their illogical concerns about our project and again to ensure everyone that this project is well thought out and is a scientifically sound project. I think people tend to think only one plan at a time can be implemented, but that is not the case either.
We are in complete support of projects that aim to reduce nitrates, remove septic systems, decrease run-off, decrease over pumping and anything else that will ultimately benefit the river. However, none of that will stop hydrilla from growing in the river. All these projects will also take decades to see any results because it takes that long for new water to enter the aquifer and percolate through before finally making it back to the surface and flow down the river.
We don’t want to wait another 10-20 years before we start undoing the hundred years of damages already done. These projects are all complementary projects. Some are looking towards stopping pollution at its source, and ours is cleaning up a previous mess. But they are all working in concert to see the river restored.
Our methodology has been most famously been used in Kings Bay for over seven years now and has seen outstanding success. Please visit: http://www.kingsbayrestoration.com/.
David Ceilley, a certified senior ecologist with Johnson Engineering, has conducted annual independent studies documenting this project’s success. Across every metric he looked at, he has documented an astounding increase (73 percent) of biodiversity in the restored areas.
Not only has the Kings Bay Restoration Project restored 92 acres of eelgrass but those meadows are now self-sustaining and spreading across Kings Bay on their own. This is what we will bring to the Rainbow River.
The lower Rainbow River has been heavily impacted from historic phosphate mining. These tailings have been left to erode into the river causing all kinds of problems.
Then there is the problem of invasive species that have been treated chemically for decades as well. These plants die, fall to the bottom and rot, creating even more muck on the bottom and making it harder and harder for beneficial SAV (Submerged Aquatic Vegetation) to get established.
I believe that the Rainbow River is worth cleaning up. Our opposition says that we shouldn’t even be allowed to try because there was a study by GARI (Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) that says there is no sand in the lower Rainbow. But this is not true at all; that study does not say there is no sandy bottom. In fact, there is a nice sandy bottom right in front of my house.
Their sample cores were limited to 3-4 feet. Sea and Shoreline, who is the vendor that is doing the work in Kings Bay, has vacuumed over 11 feet of muck in one canal and it is now has a beautiful sandy bottom with a huge spring that has been unclogged that puts out enough water to disrupt the surface!
We know that that these mine tailings and muck can be safely hand vacuumed out to get down to a suitable substrate for native SAV to grow.
Getting permits to do aquatic restoration is extensive and detailed. As we work with our partners, Sea and Shoreline, DEP, the Army Corps of Engineers, SWFWMD, and other stakeholders, any concerns are addressed and no permits are issued that have any risk of harm. The first step of permitting is to map all the extant beds of beneficial vegetation to ensure they aren’t disturbed.
All the vacuuming is done by diver-held, 4-inch hoses, which ensures only targeted cleaning happens. We will utilize the best science available to engineer living shorelines and other appropriate measures to prevent mine tailing to continue to erode into the river.
What we have learned from the Kings Bay Restoration Project is that restoring dense eelgrass beds shades outs hydrilla and keeps it from getting reestablished. This is the best way to defeat hydrilla once and for all. By doing one complete cleaning of the river, we believe herbicide treatment won’t be needed anymore, which everyone can agree is a good thing.
One less chemical in these fragile ecosystems is desirable. Isn’t it better to allow the river to act as a natural ecosystem once again? Of course it is.
We hope everyone will consider taking some time to realize that it is up to us to be at the forefront of cleaning up and restoring our Rainbow River. We need to lead the efforts and not just complain about the state agencies not doing enough.
Everyone is invited to schedule a meeting with us so we can answer any questions anyone may have. We have monthly public meetings as well and have invited the public to attend and have had a tremendous positive response. We think the evidence of our past work speaks for itself, and we look forward to sharing it along the Rainbow River.
Visit our website One RakeAtATime.org for more information and meeting times and how to get involved. Working together with the state agencies as our partners, we can get the Rainbow River cleaned up and replanting what should be there.
That is better than just letting the river continue being clogged with hydrilla and other bad stuff that needs to be sprayed twice a year. There is no magic here, just hard work, common sense and this proven method to cleanup and restore the Rainbow River and pass it along better than we find it today.
Thanks to all who help.
Art Jones is president and founder of One Rake at a Time, a nonprofit dedicated to cleaning up and restoring local springs.
