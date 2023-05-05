City of Inverness Patriotic Evening

This year the City of Inverness will celebrate Patriotic Evening on Sunday, July 2nd for this year only. In support of the City of Crystal River hosting their 100-year anniversary, the City of Inverness is moving the fireworks and concert in support of the celebration.
This year the first band on stage will be the Soul Circus Cowboys, a country band boasting a Southern Rock attitude! They will lead into the popular country blues rocker, Frankie Ballard playing his latest hits. Come out and join the City of Inverness to celebrate with music and fi reworks. Times will be announced soon for the bands and fi reworks will start about 9:15 p.m.
The city requests patrons to leave pets at home and no coolers, tents, alcohol, or personal fireworks are permitted into the parks. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, watch from your boat and enjoy a great event at Liberty Park. Visit www.inverness.gov for updates for one of our most popular events of the year!
