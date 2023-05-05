The City of Inverness upgraded its financial system on February 20th. This upgrade removed the online bill pay accounts of all online users.
Customers that enjoy the convenience of viewing and paying utility bills online, please re-register if not already done so. Online registration is only required for customers that wish to be able to access and pay their bills online. Once customers create an online bill pay account, they will need to log in and link their online bill pay account to their water service account.
Customers will need a paper bill to link to a water service account as the Account Number and Customer ID will be requested. Detailed instructions for the online bill pay website have been posted on the City of Inverness website on the “Bill Pay” page. These instructions include screenshots that show step-by-step the registration/ login process, how to link the online account to a water service account, how to view current and prior bills, and how to make payments online.
If there are questions regarding the creation of an online bill payment or a paper bill is unavailable to link to the water service account, please contact the Finance department at 352-726-5016.
