Warm holiday wishes from the staff at the Citrus County Chronicle to all of our loyal readers.
Our readers are the foundation of our organization. From all of us at the Citrus County Chronicle, thank you so much for your endless support.
As one-year ends, another begins and we are looking forward to serving you and our community in the New Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.